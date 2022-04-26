Philadelphia, PA

They Attended The Same Philadelphia High School And They Both Vanished a Few Months Apart.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k14fK_0fKUoHFT00
Christine GreenThe Charley Project

Christine Green lived on Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her parents and seven siblings. Christine's mother, who was ill and bedridden, was close to her children. Christine had never been in any trouble, never been absent from school, and would always call home if she was going to be late, reports Namus and the Charley Project.

In the early morning of April 23, 1985, Christine Green told her mother goodbye and headed off to Bartram High School where she was a student. She always took the Woodland Avenue trolley to school, but 16-year-old Christine never arrived at Bartram High that day. She has never been seen again.

In June 1984, Christine had a kidney removed and may have needed medication as a result of her surgery. She did not have a history of running away, but Namus reports there was speculation she may have been pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfHvZ_0fKUoHFT00
Christine GreenThe Charley Project

In December of that same year, 1985, another Bartram High School student vanished.

16-year-old Allen Briscoe, nicknamed Squeak, was last seen on December 13, 1985. Allen was a young man who enjoyed playing basketball and listening to rap music. His mother, Joanne Briscoe, lovingly described him as a "picky eater," reports CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7z61_0fKUoHFT00
Allen Briscoe Jr.The Charley Project

"He was so picky about the food he ate, 'Make my hamburgers but don't put any onions or peppers in it. When you fry my eggs, make sure they're soft,' Joanne recalled to CNN.

Allen’s mother worked multiple jobs. She would call her children at home from work at 7:30 am and again at 3:30 pm each day reports the Charley Project. When she did this on December 13, 1985, no one answered.

"I was wondering if he was trying to take this '16' to another level,'' she said. ''I'm not one to go howling and screaming. I'm like, 'OK, we'll see what happens when I get home,' '' Joanne told CNN.

At the time, the single mother was working two jobs and would not arrive home until 11:00 pm each evening. When she arrived home, her 17-year-old daughter Latanya was at her grandmother’s house and Allen was not home. Latanya had been locked out because Allen had the house keys. Joanne did not realize her son was missing until she arrived home that night of December 13, 1985, reports the Charley Project. Allen’s family and friends began searching for him.

"We were all over this city with fliers,'' Joanne told CNN.

The school advised Allen was in school on the 13th. According to the Charley Project, one of Allen’s friends said he was with Allen that day and last saw him getting off a bus at Woodland Avenue. Allen told his friend he was going to see a girl.

''They were riding the Philadelphia subway system all day,'' Robert Rajchel, the lead investigator on the case, told CNN. "At the end of the day they came back to their own neighborhood and they were on a bus, and Allen split from his friend.''

He has never been seen again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khS0y_0fKUoHFT00
Allen Briscoe Jr.- Age ProgressionThe Charley Project

Authorities do not think Allen Briscoe ran away. He left all his belongings behind, including the $50 his mother just gave him for his birthday. Christine and Allen were classmates who vanished six months apart. Authorities have never stated if their disappearances are considered related.

Sadly, Christine’s mother died shortly after the disappearance of her daughter.

Christine Green was 5'0" and weighed 90 pounds when she vanished.

Allen Briscoe was 5'8" and weighed 140 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3251 or 215-685-1173.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
22770 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Windsor, NC

3 Killed In North Carolina Grocery Store Robbery And Police Still Hunt For Unidentified Suspect 29 Years Later

Unidentified Suspect in Be-Lo Grocery Store MurdersNorth Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The Be-Lo Grocery store was in the heart of Bertie County on Granville Street in Windsor, North Carolina. It was June 6, 1993, on a Sunday, and the store closed at 6:00 pm that day. Shortly after 6:00 pm, the four-member cleaning crew arrived to start their evening shift at the store. The cleaning crew members were Johnnie Rankins, Sylvester Welch, Jasper Hardy, and Thomas Hardy.

Read full story
8 comments

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.

Read full story
109 comments
Worcester, MA

Foster Parents Reported 5-Month-Old Missing Two Days After He Disappeared

By 1998, Jose Castillo and his wife, Yolanda Castillo, had cared for 51 foster children. The couple lived in the 100 block of Eastern Avenue in Worcester, Massachusetts. In August 1998, the couple took in a 2-month-old baby boy, Marlon Devine Santos. Marlon tested positive for drugs at birth. His biological mother, Dino Santos, was homeless, drug-addicted, and left Marlon for days at a time.

Read full story
2 comments
Paterson, NJ

Paterson Police Officers Being Investigated After They Dropped Off Missing New Jersey Man

On February 2, 2022, the Paterson Police Department received a phone call about a disturbance at a local bodega on Union Avenue. Officers responded and detained 41-year-old Felix "Joey" DeJesus. Felix, who lives in Haledon, was intoxicated, and the officers dropped him off near Westside Park in Paterson, New Jersey. Felix has not been seen or heard from since.

Read full story
18 comments
Elizabeth, NJ

Mother And Her 1-Year Old Daughter Vanished. Four Years Later, Her Daughter Was Found Living With A Family In The Bronx

On January 13, 2005, 35-year-old Sherry Stout and her 1-year-old daughter, Quranah Gilliam, vanished from the 200 block of South Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Their family reported the pair missing and began to fear the worst.

Read full story
54 comments
Houston, TX

She Reported Her Husband For The Sexual Abuse Of A Child. Then She Vanished

41-year-old Keysha Preston was married to Sean Dacko Preston. The couple was together for over two decades, had three sons together, and lived in Houston, Texas. In 2020, one of the children in their family told Keysha that Sean was sexually assaulting him. Originally, Keysha thought the child was “embellishing” until she caught Sean in the act and witnessed the assault, reports Law & Crime. Keysha reported Sean to the police. The couple got a divorce.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Vehicle Of Missing St. Louis Woman Found Abandoned

26-year-old Kennedy Walton lives in St. Louis, Missouri, but often travels to Belleville, Missouri to visit her mother and sisters. On March 3, 2022, Kennedy left the home of her mother in Belleville, Illinois at 10:30 pm. She was driving her mother's Chevrolet Tahoe and went to the Show Me's Bar & Grill in St. Charles, Missouri. Her roommate saw Kennedy at the bar around 2:00 am. Kennedy never returned to her mother's house. On March 4, 2022, Kennedy's cell phone was turned off around noon.

Read full story
25 comments
Toledo, OH

These Toledo Sisters Vanished In The Middle Of The Night

Cszera Reys 13-Years-OldThe Toledo Police Department. The Toledo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing siblings, ages 13 and 7 years. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Jerrielynn Freeman, the guardian of 13-year-old Cszera Reyes and 7-year-old Samari Knighten, checked on the two sisters and saw them in their bedroom around 10:00 pm in the 3000 block of Hartman. Their guardian, Jerrielynn, said that by noon Friday, the girls were gone, reports The Toledo Blade. Upon realizing the girls had disappeared, she immediately reported them as missing.

Read full story
13 comments
Church Hill, TN

A Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned. Where Is Nadine Rogers?

Nadine Rochelle Rogers lived at 243 Country Lane in Church Hill, Tennessee with her three children, Marcus, Anthony, Neisha, and her boyfriend, Robert Wayne Marler. Nadine was a single mother who worked at Cheddar's in Kingsport, Tennessee to provide for her children.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.

Read full story
117 comments
Nashville, TN

40 Years Ago A Mother Vanished From Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities Need Your Help

Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

Missing Woman Never Recovered After Witnessing The Murder Of Her Cousin

Vanessa MorrisThe City of New York Police Department. More than 20 years ago, Vanessa Morris was a "vibrant girl," her 89-year-old grandmother, Emily Fletcher, PIX 11 News. Her mother, Linda Morris, said Vanessa "used to be very sociable and outgoing," reports PIX 11 News. Vanessa worked for an optician's office, fitness center, and the Visiting Nurse Service over the years.

Read full story
37 comments
Danbury, CT

Police Found Missing Door Dash Driver's Car Fully Engulfed In Flames

Carlos Reyes is a 20-year-old Door Dash driver missing from Danbury, Connecticut. He was last seen by family members on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 pm. They reported Carlos and his 2008 gray four-door Infiniti missing on March 31, 2022. Authorities report that Carlos is known to frequent the areas of Danbury, Waterbury, and Naugatuck.

Read full story
12 comments
Memphis, TN

Former University of Memphis Basketball Player Vanished Right Before She Was Scheduled To Testify In Abduction Case

Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player. The 32-year-old is one of six siblings who were raised by their father, James Jackson. About four months ago, Mary's sister, Marie Martin, and her daughter ran into Mary in the 200 block of South Front Street in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read full story
128 comments
New Paris, IN

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."

Read full story
53 comments
Houston, TX

Another Woman Has Vanished From A Texas Gas Station. Where Is Aisha Bethune?

On April 3, 2022, 19-year-old Aisha Bethune left her job at Whataburger at 3:00 am. "She had just got off a work at three o'clock in the morning," said her father, Derrick Bethune, reports FOX 26 "She woke up about 11:30, and I say, ‘babe I’m going to go wash clothes,' and she asked me if I had her work pants and stuff like that. I know she told me she had an appointment at 4:30 in the evening to go to a shop, which is off North Sam Houston Parkway."

Read full story
50 comments
Gillette, WY

A Wyoming Woman Video Chatted With Her Parents And Then Vanished. What Happened To Irene Gakwa?

The Gillette Wyoming Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in locating a woman missing under "suspicious circumstances." According to a City of Gillette Press Release, 32-year-old Irene Gakwa was living with an unnamed man in Gillette, Wyoming. On February 24, 2022, Irene spoke with her parents via video call. The video call is the last time her parents have seen or heard from Irene. on March 20, 2022, Irene Gakwa was reported missing by her brother.

Read full story
10 comments
Tulsa, OK

Last Year A Tulsa Woman Vanished. Now Her Boyfriend Is Charged With The Murders Of Two Women.

Tyra Whitaker attended Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 24-year-old mother had recently enrolled in online classes and worked at the Family Dollar store in West Edison, Oklahoma. Tyra is close to her family and communicates with them daily. Her aunt, Renee McCaskill, described Tyra to KJRH as "someone who always lights up a room." Renee told KJRH that Tyra "has an infectious laugh, is a great cook, and a great mother to a little boy."

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy