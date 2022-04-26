They Attended The Same Philadelphia High School And They Both Vanished a Few Months Apart.

Christine Green The Charley Project

Christine Green lived on Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her parents and seven siblings. Christine's mother, who was ill and bedridden, was close to her children. Christine had never been in any trouble, never been absent from school, and would always call home if she was going to be late, reports Namus and the Charley Project.

In the early morning of April 23, 1985, Christine Green told her mother goodbye and headed off to Bartram High School where she was a student. She always took the Woodland Avenue trolley to school, but 16-year-old Christine never arrived at Bartram High that day. She has never been seen again.

In June 1984, Christine had a kidney removed and may have needed medication as a result of her surgery. She did not have a history of running away, but Namus reports there was speculation she may have been pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Christine Green The Charley Project

In December of that same year, 1985, another Bartram High School student vanished.

16-year-old Allen Briscoe, nicknamed Squeak, was last seen on December 13, 1985. Allen was a young man who enjoyed playing basketball and listening to rap music. His mother, Joanne Briscoe, lovingly described him as a "picky eater," reports CNN.

Allen Briscoe Jr. The Charley Project

"He was so picky about the food he ate, 'Make my hamburgers but don't put any onions or peppers in it. When you fry my eggs, make sure they're soft,' Joanne recalled to CNN.

Allen’s mother worked multiple jobs. She would call her children at home from work at 7:30 am and again at 3:30 pm each day reports the Charley Project. When she did this on December 13, 1985, no one answered.

"I was wondering if he was trying to take this '16' to another level,'' she said. ''I'm not one to go howling and screaming. I'm like, 'OK, we'll see what happens when I get home,' '' Joanne told CNN.

At the time, the single mother was working two jobs and would not arrive home until 11:00 pm each evening. When she arrived home, her 17-year-old daughter Latanya was at her grandmother’s house and Allen was not home. Latanya had been locked out because Allen had the house keys. Joanne did not realize her son was missing until she arrived home that night of December 13, 1985, reports the Charley Project. Allen’s family and friends began searching for him.

"We were all over this city with fliers,'' Joanne told CNN.

The school advised Allen was in school on the 13th. According to the Charley Project, one of Allen’s friends said he was with Allen that day and last saw him getting off a bus at Woodland Avenue. Allen told his friend he was going to see a girl.

''They were riding the Philadelphia subway system all day,'' Robert Rajchel, the lead investigator on the case, told CNN. "At the end of the day they came back to their own neighborhood and they were on a bus, and Allen split from his friend.''

He has never been seen again.

Allen Briscoe Jr.- Age Progression The Charley Project

Authorities do not think Allen Briscoe ran away. He left all his belongings behind, including the $50 his mother just gave him for his birthday. Christine and Allen were classmates who vanished six months apart. Authorities have never stated if their disappearances are considered related.

Sadly, Christine’s mother died shortly after the disappearance of her daughter.

Christine Green was 5'0" and weighed 90 pounds when she vanished.

Allen Briscoe was 5'8" and weighed 140 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3251 or 215-685-1173.