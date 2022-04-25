These Toledo Sisters Vanished In The Middle Of The Night

Cszera Reys 13-Years-Old The Toledo Police Department

The Toledo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing siblings, ages 13 and 7 years.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Jerrielynn Freeman, the guardian of 13-year-old Cszera Reyes and 7-year-old Samari Knighten, checked on the two sisters and saw them in their bedroom around 10:00 pm in the 3000 block of Hartman. Their guardian, Jerrielynn, said that by noon Friday, the girls were gone, reports The Toledo Blade. Upon realizing the girls had disappeared, she immediately reported them as missing.

According to the Toledo Police Department, their guardian believes the siblings were encouraged by their mother, LaToya Overton, to leave the house in the middle of the night, reports WTVG. The children recently visited their mother for the Easter holiday.

Samari Knighton 7-Years-Old The Toledo Police Department

Several detectives with the Toledo Police Department have searched multiple homes for Cszera and Samari but have been unable to locate the sisters. No one has been able to verify if the girls are actually with their mother, LaToya, or not.

The Toledo Police Department has not filed an Amber Alert in their case. Seargent Fish told the Toledo Blade he believes the disappearance involves a "custody dispute" and according to the Blade, Jerrielynn Freeman agreed. Their guardian told authorities LaToya Overton may be driving a black, older model Mercury Mountaineer.

Cszera Reyes was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with black leggings. Samari Knighten was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink and grey leggings and a blue jacket.

If you have any information, please contact the Toledo Police Department at 419-245-3340 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.