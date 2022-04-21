40 Years Ago A Mother Vanished From Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities Need Your Help

Veda Powers The Charley Project

Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.

29-year-old Veda Powers worked at St. Thomas Hospital and lived at 917 9th avenue South in Nashville, Tennessee.

“She worked at St. Thomas Hospital. She was a mother. She had a boyfriend at the time,” Detective Matthew Filter told WKRN News 2.

On May 26, 1982, Veda completed her usual morning routine. She dropped her two children off at daycare, picked her sister up from the Buena Vista Apartments, and dropped her off at her job at the Continental Insurance Office off Murfreesboro Road. WKRN News 2 reports that Veda told her sister she took the day off from work and was going back home to bed. She drove away in her orange 1975 Chevrolet Monza. Veda has never been seen or heard from again.

Veda was known as a person who was devoted to her children, reliable, and very close to her family. After two days of no contact from Veda, her family reported Veda missing on May 28, 1982. Then, on May 30, 1982, authorities located her abandoned vehicle on 14th Avenue near Edgehill Avenue in Nashville.

“One of the things with the case that makes us believe that foul play was involved is that she had very poor eyesight. She was one of those people who couldn’t get by without her glasses.” Detective Matthew Filter told WKRN News 2, “The one thing that was found inside her car were her eyeglasses.”

Veda Lou Powers' mother raised her grandchildren. Veda left behind a family who longs for answers about her disappearance. Police have a person of interest in her case and are requesting help from the public.

"Especially from friends or coworkers that she maybe would have confided in about something maybe she didn’t want her family to know about," reports WKRN News 2.

Veda Lou Powers was 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7557 or 615-862-7546.