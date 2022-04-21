Nashville, TN

40 Years Ago A Mother Vanished From Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities Need Your Help

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJeoA_0fDWu7rN00
Veda PowersThe Charley Project

Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.

29-year-old Veda Powers worked at St. Thomas Hospital and lived at 917 9th avenue South in Nashville, Tennessee.

“She worked at St. Thomas Hospital. She was a mother. She had a boyfriend at the time,” Detective Matthew Filter told WKRN News 2.

On May 26, 1982, Veda completed her usual morning routine. She dropped her two children off at daycare, picked her sister up from the Buena Vista Apartments, and dropped her off at her job at the Continental Insurance Office off Murfreesboro Road. WKRN News 2 reports that Veda told her sister she took the day off from work and was going back home to bed. She drove away in her orange 1975 Chevrolet Monza. Veda has never been seen or heard from again.

Veda was known as a person who was devoted to her children, reliable, and very close to her family. After two days of no contact from Veda, her family reported Veda missing on May 28, 1982. Then, on May 30, 1982, authorities located her abandoned vehicle on 14th Avenue near Edgehill Avenue in Nashville.

“One of the things with the case that makes us believe that foul play was involved is that she had very poor eyesight. She was one of those people who couldn’t get by without her glasses.” Detective Matthew Filter told WKRN News 2, “The one thing that was found inside her car were her eyeglasses.”

Veda Lou Powers' mother raised her grandchildren. Veda left behind a family who longs for answers about her disappearance. Police have a person of interest in her case and are requesting help from the public.

"Especially from friends or coworkers that she maybe would have confided in about something maybe she didn’t want her family to know about," reports WKRN News 2.

Veda Lou Powers was 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7557 or 615-862-7546.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
22069 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston, TX

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.

Read full story
104 comments
Bronx, NY

Missing Woman Never Recovered After Witnessing The Murder Of Her Cousin

Vanessa MorrisThe City of New York Police Department. More than 20 years ago, Vanessa Morris was a "vibrant girl," her 89-year-old grandmother, Emily Fletcher, PIX 11 News. Her mother, Linda Morris, said Vanessa "used to be very sociable and outgoing," reports PIX 11 News. Vanessa worked for an optician's office, fitness center, and the Visiting Nurse Service over the years.

Read full story
36 comments
Danbury, CT

Police Found Missing Door Dash Driver's Car Fully Engulfed In Flames

Carlos Reyes is a 20-year-old Door Dash driver missing from Danbury, Connecticut. He was last seen by family members on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 pm. They reported Carlos and his 2008 gray four-door Infiniti missing on March 31, 2022. Authorities report that Carlos is known to frequent the areas of Danbury, Waterbury, and Naugatuck.

Read full story
11 comments
Memphis, TN

Former University of Memphis Basketball Player Vanished Right Before She Was Scheduled To Testify In Abduction Case

Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player. The 32-year-old is one of six siblings who were raised by their father, James Jackson. About four months ago, Mary's sister, Marie Martin, and her daughter ran into Mary in the 200 block of South Front Street in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read full story
128 comments
New Paris, IN

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."

Read full story
53 comments
Houston, TX

Another Woman Has Vanished From A Texas Gas Station. Where Is Aisha Bethune?

On April 3, 2022, 19-year-old Aisha Bethune left her job at Whataburger at 3:00 am. "She had just got off a work at three o'clock in the morning," said her father, Derrick Bethune, reports FOX 26 "She woke up about 11:30, and I say, ‘babe I’m going to go wash clothes,' and she asked me if I had her work pants and stuff like that. I know she told me she had an appointment at 4:30 in the evening to go to a shop, which is off North Sam Houston Parkway."

Read full story
50 comments
Gillette, WY

A Wyoming Woman Video Chatted With Her Parents And Then Vanished. What Happened To Irene Gakwa?

The Gillette Wyoming Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in locating a woman missing under "suspicious circumstances." According to a City of Gillette Press Release, 32-year-old Irene Gakwa was living with an unnamed man in Gillette, Wyoming. On February 24, 2022, Irene spoke with her parents via video call. The video call is the last time her parents have seen or heard from Irene. on March 20, 2022, Irene Gakwa was reported missing by her brother.

Read full story
10 comments
Tulsa, OK

Last Year A Tulsa Woman Vanished. Now Her Boyfriend Is Charged With The Murders Of Two Women.

Tyra Whitaker attended Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 24-year-old mother had recently enrolled in online classes and worked at the Family Dollar store in West Edison, Oklahoma. Tyra is close to her family and communicates with them daily. Her aunt, Renee McCaskill, described Tyra to KJRH as "someone who always lights up a room." Renee told KJRH that Tyra "has an infectious laugh, is a great cook, and a great mother to a little boy."

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"

Read full story
20 comments
Hinds County, MS

Missing Woman Witnessed Friend's Murder Just Weeks Before She Vanished

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the missing person investigation of Jasmine Javonna Purvis. The disappearance of Jasmine Javonna Purvis has received very little media attention. Jasmine is the witness to a murder that vanished just weeks after the homicide.

Read full story
49 comments
Lawrenceville, GA

Family Searching For Illinois Woman Who Vanished Only Weeks After Moving To Georgia

24-year-old Sonie Toe moved to Lawrenceville, Georgia from Champaign, Illinois in 2020. Described as a "caring, loving, selfless kind person,” by her University of Illinois college roommate, Angelica Konigina reports WBTW. Her father, Joseph, adds to that description of his daughter.

Read full story
46 comments
Sunflower County, MS

Family Desperately Searching For Missing Man Reportedly Seen Naked In Mississippi Woods

“D is a very fun person to be around, as well as loyal, and he’s very caring. He’s one of the most intelligent people I know. He would literally give the shirt off his back if you needed,” Ladarrien Evans told the Enterprise-Tocsin about his friend, Decemius Strong.

Read full story
25 comments
Courtland, AL

Homeless Woman Vanishes After Being Discharged From Alabama Hospital

On July 15, 2020, an ambulance was called to the 2900 block of Jefferson Street in Courtland, Alabama. Paramedics picked up 60-year-old Wanda Ashford Floyd and transported her to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Wanda was treated and released from the hospital.

Read full story
9 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Authorities Searching For "Critically Missing" Man, Alonzo Hughes

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a man they labeled as "critically missing." Milwaukee native Alonzo Hughes went to school at North Division High School and then attended Milwaukee Area Community College. Alonzo Hughes was last seen on April 1, 2022. The 58-year-old was last seen in the area of Courtland Street, 81st Street, and in the 7000 block of West Beckett Avenue, near Dineen Park. Alonzo was seen at approximately 6 p.m. Family and friends are concerned because no one has been able to reach Alonzo, heard from him, or seen him since April 1, 2022, reports the Milwaukee Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Gary, IN

Vehicle Of Missing Indiana Mother Found Wrecked In Gary With Bloody Clothing. Where Is Ariana Taylor ?

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ariana Taylor went out with friends to several bars in Valparaiso, Indiana. Her 4-year-old son stayed with his father, Kijon Graham, that evening, and Ariana agreed to pick the little boy up in the morning. After their night out, Ariana's friends dropped her off at the home of her parents. Ariana reportedly "insisted on leaving in her own vehicle," Kijon told ABC 7 Chicago. 23-year-old Ariana Taylor has not been seen or heard from since.

Read full story
46 comments
Louisiana State

Authorities Searching For Mother and 3-Year-Old Son Reported Missing From Louisiana

Cain Watson and Shrita WatsonThe Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office- Facebook. A mother and her 3-year-old son have been missing from Louisiana since 2020 with no notable news coverage. Missing persons cases are highlighted in our news daily. Especially those cases that involve young children. The disappearances of Shrita Lee Chantel Watson and her 3-year-old son, Cain Watson have failed to gain that media attention.

Read full story
31 comments
Flint, MI

Missing Michigan Man's Car Found Burned In Flint. Where Is Don Juan Casanova Jackson?

Crime Stoppers of Flint is asking for assistance locating a missing Flint, Michigan man. 38-year-old Don Juan Casanova Jackson lived in the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive with his wife in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan. On December 10, 2018, Don Juan left his home around 10:00 pm. He was driving his black 2005 Chevrolet Impala. When he didn’t return, his wife, family, and friends began calling and texting him with no response. His phone went straight to voicemail. His wife reported him missing on December 14, 2018, around 11:45 pm, reports MLive-The Flint Journal.

Read full story
16 comments
Evansville, IN

Missing Indiana Mother Last Seen At Hotel In 2020. Divers Search Ohio River For Vehicle Involved In Disappearance

Dawnita Wilkerson is a mother, daughter, sister, and more. The 44-year-old mother of six vanished from Evansville, Indiana on June 21, 2020. She left the home of her brother and said she would be "right back," reports Investigation Discovery.

Read full story
1 comments
Pensacola, FL

Michael Jermaine Lawson's Car Was Left Running In A Florida Parking Lot. He's Never Been Seen Again.

31-year-old Michael Lawrence and the mother of his two young daughters were engaged. The family lived in Pensacola, Florida. On January 24, 2013, Michael drove his silver 1997 Honda Civic to the Grocery Outlet in the Brentwood Shopping Plaza on Brent Lane.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy