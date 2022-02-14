Detroit Mother Vanished And Her Boyfriend Told Reporters, "One Headache Is Better Than Two Headaches."

Tamala Niecole Wells The Charley Project

Tamala Niecole Wells is the oldest of six children. The 33-year-old graduated from nursing school and worked in the home health care industry in Detroit, Michigan. Tamala was the mother of two children and lived with her boyfriend of 15 years, Rickey Tennant.

On August 6, 2012, Tamala left her house at 19703 Appleton Drive in Detroit. She left the house around 9:30 pm driving her white four-door Pontiac Grand Prix. The car was painted white with black bumpers. Later that evening Tamala spoke with her mother, Donna Wells-Davis, on the phone. Donna lived in Florida.

Tamala never returned to her house.

The next day, Tamala's 6-year-old daughter, Neveah, called Donna, her grandmother. According to True Case Files, she told Donna that her mother never returned home the night before. When Donna asked to speak to Rickey, he refused to talk to Donna. Donna and her husband immediately left Florida and traveled to Detroit to find Tamala. They reported Tamala missing with the Detroit Police Department.

No one has seen or heard from her again.

Three days later, Tamala's vehicle was found abandoned between Emery and Lantz on Coventry, a few blocks from her house. The authorities found a few items of her clothing, but Tamala was nowhere to be found.

In 2015, Rickey told reporters, "Tamala used to give me a headache, but I dealt with it, and I’m looking at it right now as ‘one headache is better than two headaches," True Case Files reports.

"I didn't do nothing to Nikki, I love Nikki, I couldn't make her stay at home, she would leave out every day and be gone, some nights she wouldn't even come back home," Rickey said reports Fox 2 Detroit.

Rickey cooperated with authorities and investigators do not consider him a suspect in the disappearance of Tamala.

When asked about the disappearance of her mother, Neveah, now a teenager, responded, "I just hope we find her, I really don't like talking about it," reports Fox 2 Detroit.

Tamala Niecole Wells was 5'5" and weighed 155 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.