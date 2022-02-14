His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?

Jeremiah Jamal Parker The Charley Project

The young man was a student at Baton Rouge Community College, and he worked at Wendy's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. On April 11, 2004, Jeremiah and his cousin drove to North Sherwood Forest Park in Baton Rouge. The park was crowded on that Easter Sunday the Doe Network reports. According to the Doe Network, Jeremiah told his cousin he wanted to look for a cellphone holder he previously lost at the park. Around 6:00 pm, Jeremiah drove to the Northwest corner of the park and parked his red 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. He left his cousin in the car and left the engine running.

Jeremiah walked behind a row of trees. The trees were located near a fishing pond. According to his cousin, Jeremiah never returned to the car, reports the Doe Network.

No one has seen or heard from Jeremiah since. His cell phone and one of his shoes were about 50 yards from his parked car, but authorities were unable to locate Jeremiah.

His parent’s said Jeremiah has never even spent the night away from home without telling them, and his family is confused by his disappearance, reports the Charley Project.

Just prior to his disappearance, Jeremiah watched The Passion of Christ and was deeply moved by the film. Jeremiah told his family members he would be "leaving soon" after watching the film, the Charley Project reports. No one understood what he meant by that statement, and no one knows if this had anything to do with his disappearance.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has classified Jeremiah as an endangered missing person.

Jeremiah Jamal Parker was 5'6" and weighed 120 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or 225-389-8617.