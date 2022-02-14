Baton Rouge, LA

His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ewtH_0eCnLvG800
Jeremiah Jamal ParkerThe Charley Project

The young man was a student at Baton Rouge Community College, and he worked at Wendy's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. On April 11, 2004, Jeremiah and his cousin drove to North Sherwood Forest Park in Baton Rouge. The park was crowded on that Easter Sunday the Doe Network reports. According to the Doe Network, Jeremiah told his cousin he wanted to look for a cellphone holder he previously lost at the park. Around 6:00 pm, Jeremiah drove to the Northwest corner of the park and parked his red 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. He left his cousin in the car and left the engine running.

Jeremiah walked behind a row of trees. The trees were located near a fishing pond. According to his cousin, Jeremiah never returned to the car, reports the Doe Network.

No one has seen or heard from Jeremiah since. His cell phone and one of his shoes were about 50 yards from his parked car, but authorities were unable to locate Jeremiah.

His parent’s said Jeremiah has never even spent the night away from home without telling them, and his family is confused by his disappearance, reports the Charley Project.

Just prior to his disappearance, Jeremiah watched The Passion of Christ and was deeply moved by the film. Jeremiah told his family members he would be "leaving soon" after watching the film, the Charley Project reports. No one understood what he meant by that statement, and no one knows if this had anything to do with his disappearance.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has classified Jeremiah as an endangered missing person.

Jeremiah Jamal Parker was 5'6" and weighed 120 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or 225-389-8617.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd6L2_0eCnLvG800
Jeremiah Jamal ParkerThe Charley Project

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 40

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
17665 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Detroit, MI

Detroit Mother Vanished And Her Boyfriend Told Reporters, "One Headache Is Better Than Two Headaches."

Tamala Niecole Wells is the oldest of six children. The 33-year-old graduated from nursing school and worked in the home health care industry in Detroit, Michigan. Tamala was the mother of two children and lived with her boyfriend of 15 years, Rickey Tennant.

Read full story
100 comments
Miami, FL

“She Was Just So Scared.” Family Desperately Searching For Missing Florida Woman

Natanalie "Naty" Perez is a talented singer with a bright smile. The young woman cherished her family, her Bible, and her church. When she graduated from high school in Sebring, Florida, she moved to Miami to chase her dreams.

Read full story
3 comments
Dickinson, TX

High School Senior Last Seen With Man Tied To Sex Trafficking. What Happened To Arionna Parham?

Arionna Parham lived with her older sister, Dhaqurnah Frenchwood, in Dickinson, Texas. On May 22, 2018, Arionna left the home she shared with her older sister and her sister's children. The 18-year-old walked to her classes at Dickinson High School. Arionna was scheduled to graduate the very next day.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Missing Indianapolis Insurance Agent May Have Been Spotted At Casino. Family Fears She Is In Danger

33-year-old Paris Williamson is a successful insurance agent living in Indianapolis, Indiana. The last time family members spoke with Paris was on January 30, 2022. Then, the family of Paris Williams received a call from her employer. They stated Paris had missed work for almost a week, something extremely unlike her, reports News 8.

Read full story
11 comments
Memphis, TN

Memphis Man Left Home To Sell Two Vehicles And Never Returned. Where Is Steve Taylor?

47-year-old Steve Taylor lives in the Frayser area of Memphis, Tennessee. Frayser is a neighborhood on the north side of Memphis. Steve is a well-loved father, including a 3-year-old he shares with his girlfriend, Jesse Walker.

Read full story
19 comments
Elgin, SC

A Young Mother Vanished From South Carolina. What Happened To Adriana Laster?

Adriana Diana Laster broke up with her abusive boyfriend, Freddie Grant. According to the Charley Project, Freddie Grant severely beat Adriana on multiple occasions. Adriana has a daughter, and Freddie even beat her while she was pregnant.

Read full story
16 comments
Manchester, CT

Family Continues To Search For Beloved Missing Manchester Resident. Where Is Sherrian Howe?

21-year-old Sherrian Howe lives with her sister-in-law, Nyesha, in Manchester, Connecticut. Nyesha said Sherrian only goes out to work or to visit her family in Springfield reports WTNH.

Read full story
8 comments
Akron, OH

Ohio Daycare Owner's Murder Still Unsolved. Who Killed Ericka Weems?

Ericka Weems got her passion to help people from her mother, Brenda Marie Lewis-Weems. Her compassionate mother was a nurse before she passed away. Darrell Weems, Ericka's father, told the Akron Beacon Journal those values were something they instilled in all their children.

Read full story
73 comments
Akron, OH

Akron Mother Loses Her Third Child In Unsolved Homicide Of 8-Year-Old Girl

On August 14, 2020, 8-year-old Mikayla Pickett stayed with a babysitter while her mother, Shoskamika worked. The little girl, described as a lovable and happy child, was starting third grade the next month at Portage Path Community Learning Center.

Read full story
72 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Mother Of Six Geanna Jones Disappeared. Then Her Husband Set Their House On Fire And Moved Away.

Geanna Maria Jones got married, had three children with her husband, and got divorced. In 1990, Geanna married her second husband, Wilfred Jones, and had three more children. “It’s no secret that our mom had a rough life. And that she was on drugs for years,” her daughter Nikki told Dateline. “I remember how it was when I was in middle school. She struggled. But then she had a complete turnaround. She spent so long going to meetings that she actually became a sponsor herself. She wanted to help others get their life back… like people had helped her.”

Read full story
32 comments
Lawrenceville, GA

Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?

On October 15, 2016, DeCorrius Brando Jones got a ride to Walmart from his mother, Shacora. During their ride to the store, 20-year-old DeCorrius told his mother something. He told Shacora that he was experimenting with acid. He told her that acid opened his mind up and made him see clearly, reports 11 Alive.

Read full story
34 comments
Woodstown, NJ

The Boyfriend Of A Missing New Jersey Woman Was Arrested For Child Molestation. Where Is Tomiene Jones?

Tomiene Mary Jones grew up outside Woodstown, New Jersey. Tomiene's father, Thomas Jones, named his beloved daughter after himself reports the Courier-Post. When she was 15 years old, she met Marc S. Goodson. Marc and Tomiene had a daughter, Janiyah, together, but a rocky relationship. Marc was violent towards Tomiene, who everyone called "Meme." Meme even sought refuge at a women's shelter from Marc to prevent him from finding her address reports the Charley Project. In August 2000, Meme took Marc to court for child support for Janiyah.

Read full story
53 comments
Columbia, SC

Mother Charged In Son's Disappearance Is Released After Serving Four Yours. Where Is Amir Jennings?

On November 22, 2011, Jocelyn Jennings Nelson reported her 22-year-old daughter, Zinah Damaris Jennings, and her 1-year-old grandson, Amir Jennings as missing. She thought the pair may have left Columbia, South Carolina, and gone to Atlanta, Georgia reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
2 comments
Greensboro, NC

Missing Woman Dated Convicted Drug Dealer Suspected In Man's Disappearance. Where Is Sonjah Kingston?

26-year-old Sonjah Nicole Kingston was romantically involved with a major gun smuggler and drug kingpin, Elton Turnbull. According to Missing in North Carolina, Sonjah was a drug courier for Elton. In November 2001, Sonjah was arrested with more than a pound of cocaine in her vehicle. Elton bailed her out of jail and hired her lawyer. According to Missing in North Carolina, Sonjah was facing a maximum sentence of six years in federal prison. Her sentence could be reduced if she cooperated with authorities. Elton never used Sonjah as a courier again, but they became romantically involved, and he supplied her with money. Sonjah worked as a dancer in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sugar Bares, a strip club. She recruited other dancers to be couriers for Elton.

Read full story
4 comments
Anderson County, SC

Beloved Mother Missing From South Carolina. Where Is Alexis Ware?

29-year-old Alexis Ware is a young mother who is loved by many. Her cousin, Kayla Robinson, described her as a light in their family, reports WIS TV. Alexis is the mother of two children, her daughter Naomi and her son Travell.

Read full story
61 comments
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?

Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with a roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.

Read full story
70 comments
Saint Louis, MO

A Woman Left The Children Of Her Missing Friend At An Abandoned House. Where Is Ricardo James?

Ricardo D. James was granted sole custody of his son and daughter when they were just 3 and 4-years-old. The loving father was very protective of them and took his children to church. According to the Charley Project, Ricardo never drank alcohol and was never known to abuse drugs. The family lived in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in St. Louis, Missouri, and Ricardo worked at a local nursing home.

Read full story
41 comments
Fresno, CA

Missing Girl Suffered Horrific Abuse From Her Aunt. The Tragic Life And Death Of Tiana Martin.

In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter after their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of them. According to the Fresno Bee, Tamara was described as a protective and caring woman. The family lived in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California.

Read full story
14 comments
Suffolk, VA

“He’s A Walking Secret." Virginia Father Of Two Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Theodoric Hunter?

Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr. grew up in Suffolk, Virginia. He went to high school in Portsmouth, Virginia, and then worked at Food Lion and Walmart for several years. He eventually achieved a job at Virginia International Terminals and joined the International Longshoremen's Association in July 2019. In 1995, Theo met Priscilla Hunter. The two were married from 1999 to 2007 and have two sons together, 23-year-old Theodoric, Jr and 25-year-old Quinton. Theo was very close to his sons, speaking to them several times a week, reports the Daily Press.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy