Missing Crowley, Texas Woman's Vehicle Found Abandoned In Waco. Authorities Seek Help Locating Her.

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore Black and Missing Foundation

The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Crowley, Texas woman last seen in Grandview, Texas. The family of Cynthia Martyna Bah reported her missing to the Crowley Police Department. They are seeking any information into the location of Cynthia.

39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.

According to authorities, Cynthia was driving her metallic blue Mazda CX-5 with Texas license plate NMJ3883. Police have reviewed the surveillance video from the gas station and released images to the public.

Cynthia has never been seen or heard from again.

Her vehicle was found abandoned between February 11, 2021, and February 15, 2021, on Interstate 35 at mile marker 335 in Waco, Texas. Waco is about 79 miles south of Crowley and 53 miles south of Grandview.

According to the Crowley Police Department, Cynthia was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants, gray with white shoes, and carrying a red purse with plaid markings when she was seen on surveillance at the gas station in Grandview, Texas.

Cynthia is a black female, she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Cynthia has brown eyes and black hair. Cynthia does not have any known visible tattoos, scars, or markings.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Robles with the Crowley Police Department at 817-297-2276 ext. 6302.

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore Report Number: #21-2045