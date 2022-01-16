She Was Traveling To Iowa To Care For Her Ailing Mother. She Never Arrived. Where Is Sheena Gibbs?

Sheena Gibbs Black and Missing Foundation

Sheena Gibbs was born and raised in a small town called Muscatine, Iowa. Described by her family and friends as funny, outgoing, and well-liked, the college graduate migrated to Chicago, Illinois. Sheena lived in the Rogers Park community of Chicago, Illinois. Sheena was also a cancer survivor who volunteered with multiple organizations and an avid social media user.

Her aunt Lela Tarver told the Black News Channel Sheena was the type of person to give you the shirt off of her back. People were drawn to her as soon as they met her.

Sheena was the Power of Attorney over her mother's healthcare. On November 3, 2021, she received a call that her mother had been hospitalized in Davenport, Iowa.

According to her aunt Lela, Sheena texted her and told her aunt her mother was in the hospital. Sheena told her aunt she was coming down there to help care for her mother. She told her aunt that she would be in Iowa the following day, on November 4, 2021. When the next day arrived, and there was no sign of Sheena, Lela assumed she would be there within a few days and thought nothing of it. After a few days, Lela and Sheena's sister tried to call her multiple times, but her phone was going straight to voicemail. Lela told the Black News Channel she thought, "Okay, maybe she just can't come right now."

When the Thanksgiving holiday came and went, and no one heard from Sheena, Lela knew something was wrong and filed a missing person's report.

Sheena usually traveled to Iowa by bus. There is no record of a bus ticket purchased in Sheena's name or any evidence she ever boarded a bus leaving Chicago, Illinois.

According to Lela, Sheena's friends have been very supportive of her and their family. She said they posted flyers, posted on social media, and made calls to investigators to locate Sheena and bring attention to her case.

"She really loves her mom. I know....no one can tell me that she would just walk away," Lela told the Black News Channel.

Lela said they have received multiple tips in Sheena's case. She said they gave that information to the Chicago Police Department.

When asked her opinion of how the Chicago Police Department handled her niece's case, Lela said the initial detective assigned to Sheena's case had been out of the office for a while. She added that she is unable to verify if detectives are following up on leads or not.

"We're feeling really stuck right now. There's a lot of information out there, but it's not really going anywhere," Lena told the Black News Channel.

Sheena Gibbs has not been located. There are no suspects named in her disappearance.

"We're holding onto hope and our belief that we will find Sheena. As every day goes by, it doesn't seem like that's going to become a reality, but our faith is strong and we are hoping and praying she's going to surface somewhere sooner or later" her aunt Lela Tarver told the Black News Channel.

Sheena Gibbs was 5'9" and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.