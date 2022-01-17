Family Of Missing Michigan Teen Girl Last Seen With Cousin Now Receiving Threats. Where Is Zion Foster?

Zion Foster Black and Missing Foundation

On January 4, 2022, 17-year old Zion Foster's cousin picked her up from her house in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. Authorities report Ring doorbell camera footage shows her cousin's vehicle at Zion's around 10:45 pm.

Two hours later, her mother Ciera Milton, received a text from Zion's phone.

“And she said, 'I’m on my way home,' and I was like 'OK.' Twenty minutes later, I didn’t see my baby," Ciera told WXYZ.

Zion rode with her cousin to the west side of Detroit. There, Zion reportedly disappeared.

According to WXYZ, Zion's cell phone pinged in the area of James Couzens Freeway and Greenfield Road near Vassar Street. That area is where her cousin lives.

“She was just nowhere to be found," Ciera told WXYZ.

“The cousin still says today that they haven’t seen my baby. They started off saying they hadn’t seen my baby in three years. Then they changed it and said two years. Then they said they hadn’t seen my baby since May, then they changed it again and said they hadn’t seen my baby since October."

After her disappearance, her mother Ciera discovered some information about Zion's cousin. She uncovered this information through her daughter's cell phone records.

“He was trying to talk to her and get with her and things like that. She’s underage, then I find out that drugs and things like that are also included in this. So, I don’t know what their lifestyle is. I don’t know what they’re about,” Ciera told WXYZ.

When she filed a missing person's report on Zion, Ciera was told there would be a delay.

“So, Eastpointe said that it’s going to take 72 hours for them to assign a detective to the case," Ciera told WXYZ.“The person that’s over it now specifically said, 'I’m going to be honest with you, we’re taking this as she’s a runaway.’"

Several witnesses have reported seeing Zion. One witness reported seeing her near a gas station where her cell phone pinged last.

“They’re coming with information stating that they have my baby held hostage or that she’s going to be sold or she’s going be killed," Ciera told WXYZ.

Cira also said she has received text messages stating Zion was going to be sexually exploited and she was no longer in Michigan. They demanded money.

“I’m spastic. I’m desperate. I want my baby back,” Ciera told WXYZ. “I ended up giving $200.”

The Black and Missing Foundation posted the following information about Zion Foster:

”MI: – 17y/o Zion Rachelle Foster was last seen Tuesday (Jan. 4) at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe. Family members believe Foster is being held against her will. They believe she could possibly be a sex trafficking victim in another state, according to police. Zion is 5’1” and weighs 120lbs. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform.”

The Black and Missing Foundation has been assisting in the search for Zion like they do in the cases of so many missing minorities.

James Royster, Zion’s father, told WXYZ: "Anybody if you see this if you see anything if you hear anything if you know anything, contact us. It is important. We are all we have.”

Zion Foster was 5'1" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.