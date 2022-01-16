Single Father Planned To Move His Son Away From City Violence. His Son Vanished The Day Before Their Move.

Keshun Collins Missing Persons Planet - Twitter

14-year old Keshun Collins's mother passed away when he was just 2-years-old. His father, Steven Collins, loved and raised his son since then.

On September 2, 2021, Steven dropped Keshun off at his great aunt's house in the 8000 block of Marshfield Avenue on the south side of Chicago, Illinois at 9:00 pm. Keshun often visited his great aunt's house. Steven and Keshun had plans to move to Texas the following day. According to News Nation, Steven said the level of violence in Chicago was one of the reasons for their move.

“The Chicago crime rate — there is a lot of Black young men dying,” he told News Nation. “So if you have a way to make a change for your child, that’s what you should do.”

Steven received a phone call several hours after he dropped Keshun off. His son was missing.

“I’m broke inside as a parent and as a father,” Steven told NewsNation. “I wouldn’t leave my son around anybody that I felt uncomfortable with or had to second guess with this.”

Steven has been working with authorities and a private investigator to locate his son. On September 5, 2021, family members reported seeing activity on Keshun's Instagram page.

“Basically, I was saying, like, Keshun are you OK?” his cousin Romesia Lowery told News Nation. “He was saying yes, that he was OK — but we don’t know exactly if that was Keshun for sure.”

Keshun's cell phone has been turned off.

“I feel like that is my son,” Steven told News Nation. “And if it’s not him, it’s (someone) close to him. I feel like they are keeping him from calling and keeping him from certain things.”

Keshun Collins was 5'1" and weighed 90 pounds when he vanished. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with the word "trap" in front, no shirt, and black Nike flip-flops.

“Daddy loves you and I am looking for you day and night. I didn’t give up looking for him. I’m not going to give up looking for him,” Steven told News Nation.

If you have any information, please contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.