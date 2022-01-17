A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?

Tyarra Cacique Williams The Charley Project

Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.

Later that evening, Tyarra, her brother, and her boyfriend Aaron left her mother's apartment at the Stoneybrook Apartment Complex off Webster Road. The trio walked across the building to Tyarra's grandmother, who was their neighbor. Tyarra was living with her grandmother at the time. According to Dateline, Tyarra told her boyfriend and her brother she was going to meet a friend and she would meet them back at home in an hour. Her brother and boyfriend left and went back to the apartment Tyarra shared with her mother and brother.

Tyarra has never been seen again.

“She told them she was going to walk and see a friend and would be back in an hour,” Danielle told Dateline.

When Tyarra never returned home, her mother started calling her phone. Tyarra never answered. Her mother Danielle reported her missing on January 8, 2016.

On January 9, 2016, Tyarra's family conducted their search at the Stoneybrook Apartment Complex. No one they spoke to had seen Tyarra.

A massive search was launched for Tyarra. Authorities used tracking dogs, community leaders worked with authorities, flyers were distributed, and they put up 18 billboards.

“It’s as if she vanished into thin air,” Danielle told Dateline. “As a mother, you run all kinds of scenarios in your head and I worry she stopped to help the wrong person and it backfired on her.“

The night that she vanished Tyarra's phone pinged near the Stoneybrook Apartment Complex at 8:30 pm. According to Investigation Discovery, authorities said Tyarra did walk to a friend's house the evening of January 7, 2016. They said she left the friend's house to return home.

Tyarra never made it.

Investigators believe her battery lost power or someone turned her phone off after that.

“She did see that friend and then headed back to the complex, but what happened after that we have no idea," Danielle told Dateline. She was on foot and had nothing with her, so where could she go?”

The family of Tyarra William's is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the return of Tyarra Williams.

Tyarra Williams was 5'5" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Tyarra Williams please contact the Greensboro Police Department (336) 373-2222 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.