Talented Ohio Mother Rajah McQueen Last Seen At Cleveland Gas Station

Rajah McQueen Cleveland Ohio Remembrance Page

27-year-old Rajah McQueen is the youngest of six close-knit girl siblings living in Cleveland, Ohio. The doting mother of two sons was a student at Rosedale Bible College where she was pursuing a career in music, something she was passionate about.

The talented young mother was always in constant communication with her family.

“She made a difference when she walked into the room. She lit up the room. We just love her. We just miss her,” Alicia Kirkland, Rajah’s cousin told News 5 Cleveland.

On June 26, 2021, Rajah was seen around 7:30 am on the corners of 131 Street and Harvard Avenue at a gas station in Cleveland, Ohio. She was driving her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with license plate JGH3953. Rajah has never been seen again.

Around 11:15 pm the same day, her vehicle was spotted on surveillance video heading west on Harvard Avenue towards Broadway Avenue, News 5 Cleveland reports. This time, Rajah was not driving the vehicle. Surveillance video showed her silver Nissan Sentra. There was a bullet hole in the rear passenger door of the car.

“We saw her car when she was driving it around 7:30 a.m., June 26 and it was fine,” Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan told Fox 8 News. “Then after 11 a.m. the car was seen again on security video and a bullet hole is seen on the side of the car. That’s very concerning and alarming to us. Her car has not been spotted since.”

Rajah McQueen and her vehicle have never been found.

Rajah McQueen was 5'7" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identity of anyone involved in her disappearance.

If you have any information, please contact the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office at 216–348–4232 or detectives working the case at 216–623–3138.