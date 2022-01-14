North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She Disappeared

Taveta Michelle Hobbs The Charley Project

Taveta Hobbs and her baby brother Clinton were very close growing up. When they got older, Taveta wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces and joined the Navy in 1982.

In 1992, Taveta married a man named Phil Hobbs. The couple lived in Virginia, then California, and finally settled in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2004. Out of the Navy, Taveta started working for Salesforce in Cary, North Carolina, and was training to become a certified stenographer.

In 2007, Taveta and Clinton were at a family gathering. The siblings got into a disagreement, and the pair argued.

“It was a stupid argument that blew up. And some other frustrations boiled over,” Clinton told Dateline.

After that argument, the siblings weren't as close and rarely spoke. It was December 2008 when Clinton, who lives in California, and his mother realized neither of them had spoken to Taveta in a couple of months. Even though she and Clinton had a disagreement, this was unusual he told Dateline. Clinton decided to call his sister. When he did, her husband Phil answered the phone.

Phil told Clinton that Taveta left their home during the 2008 Thanksgiving Holiday and he had never seen her again, reports Dateline. Clinton told Dateline that Phil said Taveta “just packed up all her stuff, and she decided to leave and go back to Burbank."

Phil told Clinton that 43-year-old Taveta took a small amount of money and left her car behind at their home at 5809 Edgebury Road in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“She loved that car, she wouldn’t have just left it,” Clinton told Dateline. “None of it sounded right.”

According to Dateline, Clinton kept in touch with Phil into 2009, checking to see if he heard from his sister, Taveta. After several months with no sign of Taveta, Clinton reported his sister missing in October 2009 with the Wake County Sheriff's Office. The missing person's report was turned over to the Raleigh Police Department in February 2010.

“We definitely started the case pretty late,” Detective Eric Gibney with the Raleigh Police Department told Dateline.

Investigators discovered Taveta sent a text to her boss on November 24, 2008, stating she was quitting her job. That was the last form of communication sent from her phone.

“The text came from her phone. As to who sent that text? That’s still a question that we have,” Detective Gibney told Dateline. “Her boss would definitely say that her quitting was not foreseen as coming. She was very happy in her profession. For her to up and quit randomly is kind of suspicious”

In May 2018, Detective Gibney told ABC11, "Something terrible happened to Taveta Hobbs here in Raleigh, and she took her last breath on November 24th, 2008."

The Raleigh Police Department obtained a search warrant for property related to Phillip Hobbs. The affidavit states that in 2009 Phillip told authorities "that Taveta abruptly left him in November of 2008 after she found out that he had been cheating on her."

According to ABC11, Detective Gibney interviewed a family member of Phillip Hobbs. The family member said: "that sometime after Taveta disappeared, Philip Hobbs buried a firearm in the woods behind (a house) on Golden Heights Drive." Another relative of Phillip Hobb's lives in that house.

Instead of immediately searching the home, authorities used surveillance cameras to see if anyone would try to retrieve or move the weapon. The surveillance cameras and the search yielded zero evidence.

“I want justice. I don't think my sister’s alive,” Clinton told Dateline. “I want her to be alive. I love her and I miss her. I want the person who did this to be held accountable.”

Taveta Hibbs has never been found and no arrests have been made in her case.

Taveta Hobbs was 5'2"-5'6" and weighed 130-170 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3555.