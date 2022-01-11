"I’m An Only Child, So It Was Always Just Me And Her.” Son Searching For Answers In Mother's Disappearance

Lillian Lawren Nance The Charley Project

On June 19, 2001, Lillian Lawren Nance attended a family birthday celebration in the 1200 block of Sunshine Avenue in Gastonia, North Carolina. 32-year-old Lillian, who lived on Avon Street, told her family she was going to walk to the store to get cigarettes and come right back, reports The News & Observer.

According to the Gaston Gazette, Lillian was with a male friend.

Her 16-year-old son Markeveus hugged her and told her that he loved her, and he sat back down at the picnic table. Markeveus had no idea that would be the last time he saw his mother.

“It was really tough,” Markeveus told The News & Observer. “This was the last place I saw her walk out of sight. I’m an only child, so it was always just me and her.”

Once Lillian's family realized she was missing, they contacted the local police. Authorities launched a search for Lillian, and so did her family. They posted flyers throughout the city and talked to the residents of Gastonia.

“It’s not like her to leave and not stay in touch,” Markeveus told The News & Observer.

The family received a tip that Lillian was seen in Atlanta. Her mother Everline made multiple trips to Atlanta in search of her daughter, but never sighted Lillian or met anyone who knew her.

"Nothing. Zero," Everline told the Gaston Gazette.

According to her sister, Carolyn Nance, Lillian was in an abusive relationship before she disappeared. She said Lillian was in the hospital just days before the family celebrated their mother's birthday, reports The News & Observer reports.

According to the Gaston Gazette the last time her family saw her, Lillian had an 8-inch scar that extended from her left shoulder blade to he left arm. Her family believes her disappearance is related to this man.

“We know who done it,” Carolyn Nance told The News & Observer. “He done something to her. It’s time for him to fess up.”

Her son Markeveus told the Gaston Gazette he still sees the man around Gastonia.

"It takes everything in me not to do something to him," Markeveus told the Gaston Gazette.

In 2014, the family of Lillian Lawren Nance had her declared legally dead.

"My prayer to the Lord is that I find out something about my child before I leave this world," Everlene told the Gaston Gazette. "Whether she's leaving or gone from this world I would like to know. I need to know."

"Lillian was presumed dead based on a homicide,” family attorney Ed Bogle told the Gaston Gazette. “Every indication would be that she was in fact killed.”

“I’m not going to give up hope,” Markeveus Nance, now 36, told The News & Observer. “Even though it’s been 20 years, anything is possible. I still believe she is there and hope she will come home one day.

The man suspected in her disappearance has never been named publicly.

Lillian Lawren Nance was 5'4" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Gastonia Police Department at 740-866-6879.