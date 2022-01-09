Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?

Tabitha Queen Angels Lost

Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.

“There were two men in the car with her and I asked her who was she talking to, and she was like, ‘Uh, mom I got to go,’ and I was like, ‘What you mean you got to go? And she hung up the phone. I called right back, and her phone went to voicemail,” Mary told KNOE.

Tabitha Queen's family discovered her three children home alone. Mary's 11-year-old granddaughter, Alice, told her mother was arguing with a man Tabitha allowed to use her car a few days prior. Alice told them a man took her mother and her mother never returned, according to her Black and Missing But Not Forgotten poster.

“She says two guys came over and one of the guys was using her car and he was just using her for her car and said that she asked him, ‘What was the smell in the car?’ She looked back where the spare tire goes, and there was blood back there,” Mary told KNOE.

According to KNOE, Alice said her mom saw the blood in her vehicle and told the man who could no longer use her car. The man threatened to kill Tabitha, and later that same day, a van came by their house and attempted to kidnap Tabitha.

Investigators discovered Tabitha was last seen on surveillance video at a Save-U-More grocery store in Bastrop, Louisiana on the day after Mother's Day, May 10, 2021, reports KNOE. Tabitha was reported missing on May 11, 2021.

Volunteers searching for Tabitha found a gun concealed in black trash bags behind Dotson Park. It is unknown if that gun is related to the disappearance of Tabitha. Authorities discovered Tabitha's phone pinged one hour from Bastrop in Arcadia, Louisiana.

Authorities found her car and acquired video footage of a black male dropping the vehicle off on West Pine Street. According to KNOE, authorities have a person of interest but no suspects in the disappearance of Tabitha Queen.

“Get the FBI involved. I want to know why they won’t get the FBI involved,” Mary told KNOE.

Tabitha Queen has never been found.

Tabitha Queen was 5'4" and weighed 230 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.