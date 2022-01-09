Single Father Of Two Vanished From Georgia Gas Station

Byron Speller Black and Missing But Not Forgotten

24-year old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two.

Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own.

On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia.

Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith.

Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.

"The locksmith came, he did his thing and then I told my brother, I'll see you at the house," Corey told WRDW. “That's the last time I saw him."

Byron never arrived home.

No one has seen or heard from him since.

"It's killing me slowly,” Corey told WRDW. "I'm not going to rest until my brother is found."

A week later, his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was found abandoned and unlocked at a gas station in the 2200 block of Lumpkin Road.

The gas station employees advised authorities the car had been sitting at the pump for a week.

A clerk called deputies to have the car towed, reports WRDW.

According to WRDW, the clerk said the security cameras were broken on the side of the building where Byron was parked.

"For the kids not to have their mother and their father, it's tough," his best friend Justin Flournoy told WRDW.

"Somebody is out there who knows something, they're just too scared to say what happened or too scared to speak on the situation that happened with Byron," his cousin Kayla Hewitt told WRDW.

Byron Speller was 6'1" and weighed 176 pounds when he vanished.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and boots when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff at 706-821-1020.