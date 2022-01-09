Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His Wedding

Jonathan Williams The Charley Project

28-year old Jonathan Williams was a member of the US Army Reserve and a correctional officer at Leeds County Jail in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Missing Veterans, on June 5, 1994, Jonathan hosted a small get-together at his home at 3948 Paseo in Kansas City.

Jonathan lived there with his wife and daughter from a previous relationship.

Jonathan had custody of his daughter, and he and his wife were newlyweds.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the couple was married on June 6, 1994.

Around 1:00 am, Jonathan and a friend left so Jonathan could give his friend a ride home, reports the Doe Network.

According to the Charley Project, he called his wife in the early morning hours around 5:45 am.

Jonathan has never been seen again, and no one has heard from him again.

When he failed to return home, his wife notified authorities that he was missing, reports Kansas City Police.

He was driving his black 1994 Ford Tempo.

The vehicle has never been located by authorities.

In 2002, authorities searched a gravesite at Mount Moriah Cemetary.

According to the Charley Project, Mount Moriah Cemetary is where Jonathan's wife worked when he vanished.

Investigators dug up the area looking for the remains of Jonathan.

Authorities never found any evidence related to the disappearance of Jonathan Williams.

Jonathan Williams was 6’0” and weighed 180 pounds when he disappeared.

Jonathan has a scar on his abdomen and was bald when he disappeared.

Namus MP#1996

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5136.