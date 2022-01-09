Georgia Military College Student Tiffany Nicole Foster Vanished In 2021

Tiffany Nicole Foster Black and Missing

On March 1, 2021, 35-year old Tiffany Nicole Foster left her house at Lakeside Apartments in Newnan, Georgia, on her way to the grocery store.

According to Dateline, the recently engaged, devoted, and dependable mother of three was a criminal justice student at Georgia Military College.

On March 2, 2021, Tiffany failed to show up for her college classes.

She failed to show up or call off work at Hello Fresh on March 5, 2021.

Her family said this behavior was uncharacteristic of Tiffany, reports Dateline.

Then, on March 8, 2021, her 2020 Nissan Altima was found in College Park, about 30 miles from her home in Newnan.

Some of her items, including her purse and keys, were found in the abandoned car.

Tiffany planned to fly to Texas on March 11, 2021.

She never took the flight.

According to Namus, Tiffany usually posts on social media 4 to 5 times per month.

Her social media account went silent on February 28, 2021.

Namus reports there has been no activity on her cell phone since March 1, 2021, just north of Amlajack Boulevard.

During the investigation into her disappearance, authorities discovered her fiance, Reginald Robertson, kidnapped and assaulted Tiffany before her disappearance.

Reginald was present during a March 23, 2021 press conference held by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Her fiance pleaded to the public for any information on Tiffany's whereabouts.

Authorities charged him with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The incident took place in November 2020.

"I would never want to accuse someone of something that they did not do but my feeling says he knows," Kimberly Bryan told CBS 46.

On April 8, 2021, authorities charged Reginald with theft after he moved Tiffany's vehicle days after she was reported missing.

“We do try to do what we can as far as, like, passing out the fliers, doing the interviews, getting her name and her face out there to the public,” her sister Kimberly Bryan told Dateline.

Tiffany Nicole Foster has not been located.

"It’s heartbreaking to have to look my nieces and nephews in the face and I don’t know what to tell them," her sister Kimberly Brian said told CBS 46.

There is currently a $60,000 reward in her case.

Tiffany Nicole Foster was 5'2" and weighed 220 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502.