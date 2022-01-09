Atlanta, GA

Dog Finds Remains Of Atlanta Man Reported Missing One Year Ago In Georgia

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1WQJ_0dgAMK2U00
Chanceler McCallCrime Stoppers Greater Atlanta

According to his mother, Stacy Spellman, 23-year old Chanceler "CJ" McCall was very close to his family.

He was mama's boy at heart who never went more than a day without calling his siblings she told CBS 46.

Chance shared an apartment with his brother in Atlanta, Georgia.

On December 28, 2020, Chance left his apartment at Parkway Vista Apartments around 5:30 pm.

He was driving his maroon 2017 Dodge Challenger to go to a local store and to pick up his girlfriend from work.

Chance never arrived at his girlfriend’s job.

Surveillance cameras outside of his apartment complex showed Chance leaving in his vehicle.

His family tried to contact him, but his cell phone went straight to voicemail.

Chance was especially close to his brother, and it was unlike him to not speak with his family or be in touch with them.

The family of Chance reported him missing and started searching for Chance.

They flooded social media with his pictures and information.

According to Atlanta Fox 5, on December 7, 2021, a man contacted authorities and told them his dog found two human bones near his house on Newborn Road and Old Mill Road.

Authorities tested the bones and determined they were human.

Investigators went back out to the scene and used a special collar to track the dog's movements.

On December 16, 2021, they located human remains about 100 yards from the caller's house.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the clothing found at the scene caused investigators to contact Dekalb county about Chanceler's missing person case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation used dental records to identify the remains as Chanceler McCall.

Two men have been arrested in connection with his case, but authorities did not give further detail on their arrests.

