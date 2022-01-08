Woman Diagnosed With Cancer Disappeared From Youngstown, Ohio. Where Is Kimberly Wilson-Talley?

Kimberly Michelle Wilson-Talley The Charley Project

49-year old Kimberly Michelle Wilson-Talley lived in an apartment complex on Magnolia Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. In 1991, her mother, Caroline Wilson, was murdered. Kimberly took on the role of mother to her siblings, Keena Hardy and Keith Wilson.

“She’s always been protective of me,” Keith Wilson told WKBN. “After my mom passed, she always filled that role.”

Kimberly was diagnosed with throat cancer. As a result, she had a tracheotomy and had to be fed through a tube.

On January 19, 2017, her aunt reported her missing to authorities.

Her neighbors reported no one had seen her in the area for several weeks.

Her family also discovered that Kimberly had missed several of her recent oncology appointments, reports WKBN. Authorities searched Kimberly's apartment but found no indication of foul play, reports WKBN. According to the Charley Project, Kimberly's sister received information in a letter from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Kimberly's car went through a toll gate without paying. There was a picture of a man driving her vehicle with a woman in the passenger seat with a hood over her face.

Authorities assume the woman was Kimberly.

On January 24, 2017, Kimberly's car was found in the 1700 block of South Heights Avenue. The vehicle was parked in the backyard of a house on the street. In February 2017, WFMJ reported authorities received more information connected with Kimberly's vehicle. Authorities reported someone recently tried to sell her car.

The Charley Project reports that someone tried to sell it to the Donnell Ford dealership but was not able to complete the sale.

“I want justice for my sister,” her brother Keith Wilson, told WKBN. “No family member should have to go through this at all. Everybody deserves peace. My sister deserves peace.”

Kimberly has never been located.

Kimberly Michelle Wilson-Talley was 5'2"-5'4" and weighed 130-149 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Youngstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.