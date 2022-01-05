"She Would Have Taken Them With Her." Neighbor Reports Young Ohio Mother Missing

Anna Zirkle The Charley Project

Anna Zirkle had a rough childhood growing up in Ashtabula, Ohio.

According to the Star Beacon, she lost her father in 1982 as a young girl, there is no information on her mother, and she lived in foster care for years before being adopted by a family in Saybrook Township, Ohio.

While in school, Anna met Derrin D. Williams. Once she graduated, she and Derrin moved into a house in Warren, Ohio, and had two sons together. The couple wanted a fresh start and decided to pack their children up and move to Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus is about 170 miles from Warren. Derrin had a cousin named Troy Austin who moved to Columbus with them, reports the Charley Project.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, on February 1, 1997, Derrin was in Warren visiting some old friends.

He left 22-year old Anna and the kids in Columbus at their house at 354 N. Roosevelt Avenue with his cousin Troy. According to Troy, Anna told him that she was “tired of everything and needed to get away," the Columbus Dispatch reports.

He said Anna gave him the money to buy bus tickets for the kids and himself and wanted him to take the children to Derrin in Warren, Ohio.

Anna has never been seen or heard from again.

Five days later, on February 6, 1997, a neighbor reported Anna missing to the police.

According to the Star Beacon, the neighbor was concerned because Anna left her two sons at home. According to a press release, “She would have taken them with her."

Upon investigation, authorities discovered she left her identification, a $388 uncashed check, and her family said she would never abandon her children.

The police suspect foul play in her disappearance.

In 2010 the US Marshall’s Office received a tip Anna was buried at 4507 Old Plank Road in Ashtabula County, but a 2-day search yielded no clues or evidence.

“No remains were found, and no evidence was removed from this site,” Kathie Justice, of the Columbus Division of Police’s homicide squad, told the Star Beacon.

Anna's case remains unsolved and no charges have been filed in connection with her disappearance.

Anna Zirkle was 5'5" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4860.