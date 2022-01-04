Brooklyn, NY

Family Searching For Talented Missing Nursing Student From Brooklyn

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Aliyah Boomer, lovingly called "Lee Lee" by her family and close friends, was a nursing student living with her mother in the Sheepshead Bay area in New York.

On August 15, 2015, Aliyah and a friend attended a barbecue in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the Charley Project, 27-year-old Aliyah and her friend left the barbecue and walked home.

They went to the friend's apartment in the 400 block of Columbia Street of the Red Hook housing projects.

Once there, someone invited them to a second barbecue around 11:00 pm.

According to Namus, although her friend declined, Aliyah accepted and left shortly afterward.

444 Columbia Street in Brooklyn, New York, would be the last sighting of "Lee Lee."

Aliyah never showed up at the second barbecue, reports Namus.

At 3:00 am on August 16, 2015, her sister received a call from Aliyah, but she was asleep and did not answer the call from her sister.

Three days later, when she failed to show up for her sister's birthday party, her family reported Aliyah missing, reports the Charley Project.

According to her family, Aliyah would not have left without warning.

"This is very heavy on my heart. Not knowing where your child is. Not knowing if she's eating, sleeping, dead or alive," Victoria Boomer-Harris told Brooklyn News 12.

There is a Facebook page dedicated to finding Aliyah:

Aliyah Boomer was 5'7" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the New York Police Department at 212-694-7781.

