Her Neighbor Thought Her Kidnapper Was A Good Samaritan. Mother Of Three Never Seen Again

Nefertiri Trader FBI

33-year-old Nefrtiri Trader was a mother of three living in New Castle, Delaware.

On June 30, 2014, neighbor Joe Robinson witnessed Nefertiri Trader being dragged from the yard of her Saddlebrook Community home off Christiana Road at 4:00 in the morning to her vehicle by an unknown male.

Joe Robinson told NBC News that he heard a loud shriek, which made him look out of his window.

According to NBC News, Joe saw Nefertiri carried from her house and then placed into the backseat of her silver 2000 Acura RL with Delaware license plate 404893.

Joe, who lived in the first block of Freedom Trail, told police he looked from his second-floor window as a man dragged Nefertiri to her car.

According to Delaware Online, Joe Robinson did not call 911.

Joe reportedly assumed Nefertiri was ill and being taken to the hospital.

The neighbor described the man’s clothing as a dark hoodie and tan-colored shorts.

The police found Nefertiri’s sandals in her front yard near her front door.

They also found a stomped loaf of bread with a footprint on it, with a pack of cigarettes, coffee, and an unopened condom was found on a porch chair. Investigators believe she went to a nearby 7-11 store and was attacked and abducted from her yard when she arrived back home.

There has been no activity on her credit cards or cellphone.

Nefertiri and her car, a silver 2000 Acura RL, have never been seen again.

Nefertiri Trader 2000 Silver Acura RL FBI

"I'm not giving up," her mother Denise Trader told Delaware Online in 2018. "I trust and believe she is still alive."

Nefertiri Trader was 5'6" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the kidnapping of Nefertiri Trader.

The county police are offering a $10,000 reward.

County police ask for tips to be given at (302) 395-8110 or www.nccpd.com or through the department's Facebook page and through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 and www.tipsubmit.com.