Registered Sex-Offender Last Person To See Missing North Carolina Teen Jalesa Reynolds

Jalesa Chantell Reynolds The Charley Project

Jalesa Chantell Reynolds was a shy teenager who lived in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.

"Jalesa was a very shy girl. She was very quiet, kept to herself," her cousin Frederick Lassiter told WRAL.

The 18-year old was attending GED classes at Halifax Community College and enjoyed being online.

On February 22, 2010, Jalesa went to the Scotland Neck Memorial Library to use the public internet.

Jalesa utilized the library internet daily at that time, reports the Charley Project.

At 11:00 am, Jalesa logged off her Facebook account from the library.

At 1:40 pm, Jalesa logged onto her account again.

This time she logged on from a house in the 200 block of Cemetary Road.

No one has seen or heard from Jalesa since.

The house belonged to Dwayne Hosea Davis, a registered sex offender.

Dwayne served almost eight years in prison for a rape conviction in 1993, reports WRAL.

In August 2011, authorities conducted a search warrant on the home of Dwayne Davis at 235 Cemetary Road.

According to WRAL, Dwayne told authorities that Jalesa often visited his home to see his horses and use his computer.

He denies knowing anything about her disappearance.

"All I know is I did not do anything to this young lady," he told WRAL. "Just because of your record from the past, it doesn't make you a person that does something to hurt anybody. If you ask anybody about me who knows me, they know I'm a kind, loving, warm-hearted person.

During the 2011 search of his home, Dwayne Davis said authorities forced their way into his home with their guns drawn, reports WRAL.

"I actually have pictures where they put handcuffs on me so tight (that) my arms was red," he told WRAL.

Dwayne Davis continually denies any involvement in the disappearance of Jalesa.

"She was a nice young lady," he told WRAL. "I feel bad, you know, because everybody thinks I had something to do with this lady's disappearance. I didn't."

Jalesa Reynolds has never been found and no one has been charged in her disappearance.

Jalesa Reynolds was 5'2" and weighed 220 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Scotland Neck Police Department at 252-826-4111.