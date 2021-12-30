Cleveland, OH

19-Year-Old Cleveland, Ohio Woman Vanished The Day Before Her Mother's Birthday. Where Is Audreona Barnes?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gn3P8_0dYrLoI200
Audreona BarnesFacebook

According to Spectrum News 1, Audreona Barnes, the oldest of four children, is lovingly called "Big Baby" by her family.

19-year-old Audreona, who graduated when she was 17-years-old, wanted to enlist in the United States Army Reserves.

On July 29, 2021, the Cleveland, Ohio resident spent the night at her boyfriend's house. She had an appointment the next day, July 30, to meet an Army recruiter.

Audreona met with the recruiter and called her mother, Akua Avegnon, around 2:30 pm.

Later that evening, around 7:00 pm, Akua's boyfriend received a text message from Audreona.

She asked him to pick her up from a gas station and give her a ride to her new job, reports Spectrum News 1.

“I know the mom’s boyfriend got a text from Audreona stating that, ‘Hey, can you come pick me up at a gas station?’ Detective Gregory Curry told Cleveland 19. “I believe it was a marathon gas station. The problem is where she was staying at, at Warner Road and Cleveland, there is no gas station on that street.”

According to Namus, Audreona was reportedly last seen near the intersection of Laumar and Warner Road in Cleveland, Ohio.

No one has seen or heard from Audreona since.

The following day, on July 31, 2021, Audreona missed her mother's birthday.

“No matter where I'm at — I could be at work. If she was out, when midnight hit, even if we ain’t home, she's in there, ‘Mom, happy birthday,’” Avegnon said. “She's got to be the first person to say ‘Happy birthday.' That is not like her, especially seeing that she helped my boyfriend pick out my gift, buy the cake.”

Audreona's phone has been turned off.

“I don't think wherever she is she went on her own because if you know her, you know Big Baby always has her phone,” Akua told Spectrum News 1. “Like no matter what she’s doing, she has her phone. She's not going to not communicate with anyone.”

When Detectives tried to speak with Audreona's boyfriend, he requested an attorney.

“My partner and I walked up introduced ourselves to him and he blew up on us. ‘I hate the police,’ called us all kind of names. Basically, he was attacking my partner,” Detective Gregory Curry told Cleveland 19. “He eventually asked for an attorney and just walked away and went into his building.”

“I know that speaking with the recruiters they picked her up at the boyfriend’s house in Cleveland,” Detective Gregory Curry told Cleveland 19. “They then dropped her back off there. They just don’t know if she went back into the apartment or if she walked away.”

Audreona Barnes was 5'5" and weighed 175 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Warrensville Heights Police Department at (216) 581-1234.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIGku_0dYrLoI200
Audreona BarnesNamus

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 42

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
9817 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Teen Girl Excited About Graduation Vanished Walking Home From Work. What Really Happened To Genelle Bradford?

17-year old Genelle Princess Bradford lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with her grandparents, Princess and Ira Bradford. When Genelle was 5-years old, her mother died from cardiac arrest induced by an asthma attack.

Read full story
Ohio State

"She Would Have Taken Them With Her." Neighbor Reports Young Ohio Mother Missing

Anna Zirkle had a rough childhood growing up in Ashtabula, Ohio. According to the Star Beacon, she lost her father in 1982 as a young girl, there is no information on her mother, and she lived in foster care for years before being adopted by a family in Saybrook Township, Ohio.

Read full story
Scotland Neck, NC

Registered Sex-Offender Last Person To See Missing North Carolina Teen Jalesa Reynolds

Jalesa Chantell Reynolds was a shy teenager who lived in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. "Jalesa was a very shy girl. She was very quiet, kept to herself," her cousin Frederick Lassiter told WRAL.

Read full story
15 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Family Searching For Talented Missing Nursing Student From Brooklyn

Aliyah Boomer, lovingly called "Lee Lee" by her family and close friends, was a nursing student living with her mother in the Sheepshead Bay area in New York. On August 15, 2015, Aliyah and a friend attended a barbecue in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.

Read full story
3 comments
New Castle, DE

Her Neighbor Thought Her Kidnapper Was A Good Samaritan. Mother Of Three Never Seen Again

33-year-old Nefrtiri Trader was a mother of three living in New Castle, Delaware. On June 30, 2014, neighbor Joe Robinson witnessed Nefertiri Trader being dragged from the yard of her Saddlebrook Community home off Christiana Road at 4:00 in the morning to her vehicle by an unknown male.

Read full story
1 comments
Gary, IN

Special Ed Teacher Tortured, Murdered & Set Her Adopted Daughter On Fire.

On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers looked in a cinder block garage and saw the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body.

Read full story
18 comments
Houston, TX

Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year

According to the Doe Network, 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated.

Read full story
22 comments
North Little Rock, AR

Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart. DNA Confirms Leg Found Belongs To One

36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Read full story
8 comments
New Orleans, LA

A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?

22-year-old Daphne Jones worked at Brennan’s Restaurant while attending classes at the University of New Orleans. It was 1999, and Daphne discovered she was pregnant, according to NewsOne.

Read full story
11 comments
Crystal River, FL

A New Bride Vanished Days After 1994 New Year Holiday. What Happened To Margo Register?

Although they were newlyweds, 19-year old Margo Register and 23-year old Willis Register had a rocky marriage. The couple argued often, even though they had been married for only ten months.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After New Year Holiday 24 Years Ago: The Disappearance of Maebell Dawson

68-year old Maebell Dawson vanished a few days after the New Year in 1998. She lived just west of Dayton, Ohio. Maebell Dawson was born in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

The 38-Year Old Disappearance Of Toddler Who Vanished Days After New Year Holiday. What Happened To Tanisha Watkins?

Debra Watkins was only 14-years old and in the 9th grade when she dropped out of high school. According to the Charley Project, Debra quit school to give birth to her daughter Tanisha Watkins.

Read full story
7 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Mother Changed Her Story About Missing Twins. What Happened To Inisha And Ivon Fowler?

Inisha and Ivon Fowler were twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body.

Read full story
12 comments
Jacksonville, FL

His Father Killed Him To Avoid $40 A Week Child Support Payments

Lynda Jean Wilkes worked as a bus attendant and lived in Jacksonville, Florida with her five children. On April 22, 2004, Lynda and her 9-month-old son Jay-Quan went to a strip mall in the 3000 block of Dunn Avenue.

Read full story
20 comments
Indiana State

Ricardo Miles Left His Grandmother Alone At A Lake. "I'll Be Back In Ten." He Never Returned.

Sarah Miles gave birth to her son Ricardo Devoncian Miles in Indiana on February 14, 1988, reports The Natchez Democrat. The family moved to California and later to St. Joseph, Louisiana, where they had relatives.

Read full story
818 comments
Mount Shasta, CA

Mother Believes Son's Girlfriend Knows More About His Disappearance. What Happened To Davohnte Moore?

The family of Davohnte Morgan is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that will lead to his location. The 28-year-old San Franciso native vanished on May 5, 2020, while staying in Mt. Shasta, California.

Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, OH

Authorities Turned Relatives Away In Disappearance Of Baltimore's Garnell Moore

Garnell Monroe Moore was born May 18, 1995, to troubled parents. His mother was in and out of prison for multiple drug-related convictions, and his father, Harold Moore, was transient, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

25-Year Old Texas Graduate Taylour Young Vanished 11 Days Ago. His Mother Is Pleading For Help Finding Her Son.

Houston, Texas mother, Tiffany Robinson, is aggressively searching for her son, 25-year old Taylour Young. Taylour is a Sam Houston State University graduate living in Houston, Texas, reports Click 2 Houston.

Read full story
35 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pizza Delivery Driver Vanished In Philadelphia With No News Coverage. What Happened To Robin Ellis?

Robin Monique Ellis, a pizza delivery driver who was 37-years old when she vanished, disappeared from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2003. Her story has received almost zero news coverage.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy