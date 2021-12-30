19-Year-Old Cleveland, Ohio Woman Vanished The Day Before Her Mother's Birthday. Where Is Audreona Barnes?

Audreona Barnes Facebook

According to Spectrum News 1, Audreona Barnes, the oldest of four children, is lovingly called "Big Baby" by her family.

19-year-old Audreona, who graduated when she was 17-years-old, wanted to enlist in the United States Army Reserves.

On July 29, 2021, the Cleveland, Ohio resident spent the night at her boyfriend's house. She had an appointment the next day, July 30, to meet an Army recruiter.

Audreona met with the recruiter and called her mother, Akua Avegnon, around 2:30 pm.

Later that evening, around 7:00 pm, Akua's boyfriend received a text message from Audreona.

She asked him to pick her up from a gas station and give her a ride to her new job, reports Spectrum News 1.

“I know the mom’s boyfriend got a text from Audreona stating that, ‘Hey, can you come pick me up at a gas station?’ Detective Gregory Curry told Cleveland 19. “I believe it was a marathon gas station. The problem is where she was staying at, at Warner Road and Cleveland, there is no gas station on that street.”

According to Namus, Audreona was reportedly last seen near the intersection of Laumar and Warner Road in Cleveland, Ohio.

No one has seen or heard from Audreona since.

The following day, on July 31, 2021, Audreona missed her mother's birthday.

“No matter where I'm at — I could be at work. If she was out, when midnight hit, even if we ain’t home, she's in there, ‘Mom, happy birthday,’” Avegnon said. “She's got to be the first person to say ‘Happy birthday.' That is not like her, especially seeing that she helped my boyfriend pick out my gift, buy the cake.”

Audreona's phone has been turned off.

“I don't think wherever she is she went on her own because if you know her, you know Big Baby always has her phone,” Akua told Spectrum News 1. “Like no matter what she’s doing, she has her phone. She's not going to not communicate with anyone.”

When Detectives tried to speak with Audreona's boyfriend, he requested an attorney.

“My partner and I walked up introduced ourselves to him and he blew up on us. ‘I hate the police,’ called us all kind of names. Basically, he was attacking my partner,” Detective Gregory Curry told Cleveland 19. “He eventually asked for an attorney and just walked away and went into his building.”

“I know that speaking with the recruiters they picked her up at the boyfriend’s house in Cleveland,” Detective Gregory Curry told Cleveland 19. “They then dropped her back off there. They just don’t know if she went back into the apartment or if she walked away.”

Audreona Barnes was 5'5" and weighed 175 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Warrensville Heights Police Department at (216) 581-1234.