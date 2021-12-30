Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart. DNA Confirms Leg Found Belongs To One

Shequenia Burnett The Charley Project

36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Shequenia's family describes her as a mother who adored her children.

They said she was a talented sketch artist, who was well rounded.

"She feared God. She believed in God," her father Buford told THV11.

On January 15, 2014, Shequenia's mother called the North Little Rock Police Department to report her daughter missing.

She told authorities no one had seen Shequenia since January 9, 2014.

The very next day, the family of Terkessa Wallace reported her missing.

Terkessa was last seen on January 10, 2014, when she dropped her 5-year old son off.

She was driving a white 2009 Toyota Corolla.

"It took me years to stop chasing every white Toyota corolla that I saw," Terkessa's cousin Tracey Holmes told THV11.

Initially, reports THV11, their disappearances were not connected.

After their phone records were subpoenaed, authorities realized the two women were communicating right before they vanished.

Detective Gary Jones told THV11 he believes Shequenia and Terkessa were together. "They were pinging off the same tower," he said.

According to THV11, the two called and texted up until their disappearances.

"Obviously it's strange. You begin to think, 'Is foul play involved? What could've happened? Where were they going? What was going on that night?' just trying to piece everything together," Detective Jones told THV11.

Then on December 5, 2015, a man fishing on the Arkansas River near the 7000 block of Rebsamen Park Road (Murray Lock and Dam).

The fisherman found a human leg in his netting.

DNA confirmed the leg belonged to Shequenia Burnett.

"To lose a child in this way is so heavy, and you feel so helpless, especially as a father," Shequenia's father Buford told THV11. "They took a mother, they took a daughter, she's a grandmother now."

Terkessa and her 2009 white Toyota Corolla have never been found.

"Give me something, so I can know if I can hold on to a little bit of hope or if I need to be planning a service myself," her cousin Tracey Holmes told THV11.

There is a $20,000 reward in the disappearance and murder of Shequenia Burnett and the disappearance of Terkessa Wallace.

If you have any information, please contact the North Little Rock Cold Case Division at (501) 812-2591.