Crystal River, FL

A New Bride Vanished Days After 1994 New Year Holiday. What Happened To Margo Register?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYvJk_0dYnPF1R00
Margo Andrea RegisterThe Charley Project

Although they were newlyweds, 19-year old Margo Register and 23-year old Willis Register had a rocky marriage.

The couple argued often, even though they had been married for only ten months.

On January 4, 1994, Willis told authorities that he and his wife Margo argued off and on for most of the day.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Willis told authorities the two visited the A to Z Beverage Store on Highway 44 in Crystal River, Florida.

Willis told authorities that he wanted to end the relationship with Margo.

He said he decided to berate her with a ton of verbal insults outside the store in order to crush her self-esteem.

Willis said he wanted Margo to break up with him, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Willis told investigators he went inside the store to get change and purchase beer.

He told the police when he returned ten minutes later, Margo was gone, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Margo's family and friends got together and searched the area and woods throughout Crystal River.

Authorities brought in search dogs and helicopters trying to locate Margo or any evidence in her disappearance.

Willis told authorities he felt Margo went to Washington, D.C.

No one believed this.

Margo had no high school diploma, job experience, money, or change of clothes with her.

Later in 1994, after Margo vanished, Willis was arrested for the murder of his best friend, Johnny Lemmon, and the attempted murder of Garlene Rowell.

In 1996, he was sentenced to two life sentences plus 30 years.

"He knows where she is," Mrs. Wilkerson told the Tampa Bay Times. "I do believe that without a shadow of a doubt. And I will carry that to my grave. I know he knows what happened to her. (She) didn't go away on her own free will. If she's alive she would have called by now. I just wish Willis would tell the truth. The real truth. I'm very disappointed in him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oddwH_0dYnPF1R00
Willis RegisterThe Charley Project

The Tampa Bay Times reported Willis sat in jail, still wearing a 14-karat wedding band on his finger.

"It's not the same wedding band," Margo's grandmother Mrs. Dorothea Wilkerson told the Tampa Bay Times "Willis destroyed their wedding bands right before Margo disappeared. He took them both and mashed them up. But Margo still wore them around her neck."

"I'm not going to accept the idea that she's dead," Willis told the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm still keeping the faith. I just wish she'd come on back so that I can tell her that I love her and I'm sorry about the argument. And then I could shake my head at everybody and say, "Look she's alive. See, I told you so.' "

No one has ever been charged in the disappearance of Margo Register and she has never been found.

In January 2018, Crystal River Mayor Jim Farley presented Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Corey Sharpe with a proclamation naming Jan. 8, 2018, as Margo Register Remembrance Day.

Margo Register was 5’4” and weighed 210 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Crystal River Police Department at 352-795-4241 with any information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4nnd_0dYnPF1R00
Margo Andrea RegisterThe Charley Project

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
9936 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Columbus, OH

He Murdered Every Witness That Testified Against Him. The Man Who Never Forgives or Forgets: Thomas Henderson

This Serial Killer Murdered Everyone Who Testified Against Him. The Man Who Never Forgives or Forgets: Columbus, Ohio's Tommy Henderson. According to the FBI, Tommy Henderson is a man who never forgets and never forgives those who cross him.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

The Dancer Called Sunshine. What Happened To Samatha Baremore?

“If you keep living the life you're living in Winston-Salem, you'll end up dead.”. Those are the words of instinct spoken by a concerned mother to her daughter, according to The Winston-Salem Journal.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Teen Girl Excited About Graduation Vanished Walking Home From Work. What Really Happened To Genelle Bradford?

17-year old Genelle Princess Bradford lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with her grandparents, Princess and Ira Bradford. When Genelle was 5-years old, her mother died from cardiac arrest induced by an asthma attack.

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

"She Would Have Taken Them With Her." Neighbor Reports Young Ohio Mother Missing

Anna Zirkle had a rough childhood growing up in Ashtabula, Ohio. According to the Star Beacon, she lost her father in 1982 as a young girl, there is no information on her mother, and she lived in foster care for years before being adopted by a family in Saybrook Township, Ohio.

Read full story
9 comments
Scotland Neck, NC

Registered Sex-Offender Last Person To See Missing North Carolina Teen Jalesa Reynolds

Jalesa Chantell Reynolds was a shy teenager who lived in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. "Jalesa was a very shy girl. She was very quiet, kept to herself," her cousin Frederick Lassiter told WRAL.

Read full story
22 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Family Searching For Talented Missing Nursing Student From Brooklyn

Aliyah Boomer, lovingly called "Lee Lee" by her family and close friends, was a nursing student living with her mother in the Sheepshead Bay area in New York. On August 15, 2015, Aliyah and a friend attended a barbecue in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.

Read full story
11 comments
New Castle, DE

Her Neighbor Thought Her Kidnapper Was A Good Samaritan. Mother Of Three Never Seen Again

33-year-old Nefrtiri Trader was a mother of three living in New Castle, Delaware. On June 30, 2014, neighbor Joe Robinson witnessed Nefertiri Trader being dragged from the yard of her Saddlebrook Community home off Christiana Road at 4:00 in the morning to her vehicle by an unknown male.

Read full story
6 comments
Gary, IN

Special Ed Teacher Tortured, Murdered & Set Her Adopted Daughter On Fire.

On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers looked in a cinder block garage and saw the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body.

Read full story
18 comments
Cleveland, OH

19-Year-Old Cleveland, Ohio Woman Vanished The Day Before Her Mother's Birthday. Where Is Audreona Barnes?

According to Spectrum News 1, Audreona Barnes, the oldest of four children, is lovingly called "Big Baby" by her family. 19-year-old Audreona, who graduated when she was 17-years-old, wanted to enlist in the United States Army Reserves.

Read full story
42 comments
Houston, TX

Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year

According to the Doe Network, 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated.

Read full story
22 comments
North Little Rock, AR

Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart. DNA Confirms Leg Found Belongs To One

36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Read full story
9 comments
New Orleans, LA

A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?

22-year-old Daphne Jones worked at Brennan’s Restaurant while attending classes at the University of New Orleans. It was 1999, and Daphne discovered she was pregnant, according to NewsOne.

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After New Year Holiday 24 Years Ago: The Disappearance of Maebell Dawson

68-year old Maebell Dawson vanished a few days after the New Year in 1998. She lived just west of Dayton, Ohio. Maebell Dawson was born in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

The 38-Year Old Disappearance Of Toddler Who Vanished Days After New Year Holiday. What Happened To Tanisha Watkins?

Debra Watkins was only 14-years old and in the 9th grade when she dropped out of high school. According to the Charley Project, Debra quit school to give birth to her daughter Tanisha Watkins.

Read full story
7 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Mother Changed Her Story About Missing Twins. What Happened To Inisha And Ivon Fowler?

Inisha and Ivon Fowler were twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body.

Read full story
13 comments
Jacksonville, FL

His Father Killed Him To Avoid $40 A Week Child Support Payments

Lynda Jean Wilkes worked as a bus attendant and lived in Jacksonville, Florida with her five children. On April 22, 2004, Lynda and her 9-month-old son Jay-Quan went to a strip mall in the 3000 block of Dunn Avenue.

Read full story
20 comments
Indiana State

Ricardo Miles Left His Grandmother Alone At A Lake. "I'll Be Back In Ten." He Never Returned.

Sarah Miles gave birth to her son Ricardo Devoncian Miles in Indiana on February 14, 1988, reports The Natchez Democrat. The family moved to California and later to St. Joseph, Louisiana, where they had relatives.

Read full story
818 comments
Mount Shasta, CA

Mother Believes Son's Girlfriend Knows More About His Disappearance. What Happened To Davohnte Moore?

The family of Davohnte Morgan is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that will lead to his location. The 28-year-old San Franciso native vanished on May 5, 2020, while staying in Mt. Shasta, California.

Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, OH

Authorities Turned Relatives Away In Disappearance Of Baltimore's Garnell Moore

Garnell Monroe Moore was born May 18, 1995, to troubled parents. His mother was in and out of prison for multiple drug-related convictions, and his father, Harold Moore, was transient, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy