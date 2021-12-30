Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year

Pamela Mayfield The Charley Project

According to the Doe Network, 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas.

Michael and Pamela's parents were separated.

Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend.

The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother.

Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.

On January 10, 1985, 6-year old Michael and 5-year old Pamela Mayfield walked home from their school, Betsy Ross Elementary.

The Betsy Ross Elementary School was located at 2819 Bay at the Eastex Freeway in Houston, Texas.

The brother and sister were kindergartners at the school.

According to the Charley Project, a witness saw the two at a nearby park getting into an unidentified green vehicle with an unknown male.

Michael and Pamela have never been seen or heard from again.

According to the Doe Network, both parents of Michael and Pamela were thoroughly investigated.

There was no evidence or indication of abuse found by investigators.

After the disappearance of Michael and Pamela, their parents divorced.

Authorities initially thought a relative or family friend could be responsible for the abduction of Michael and Pamela.

They investigated, checked the backgrounds, and questioned several people.

Authorities turned up no suspects.

Police believe the toddlers had some previous contact with their abductor because their parents said they knew not to get in a car with a stranger.

In May of 1985, four months after they vanished, an unknown, elderly-toned male contacted the Houston police.

The man advised the children were living with their grandmother in Los Angeles, California, on 75th Street.

Although the family has relatives in Los Angeles, no one knew anything about the children.

"I cry at night sometimes thinking about them,” Cynthia Hunt, Michael and Pamela’s mother, told KHOU News in 2016. “They wanted to walk home from school and I told them okay, they can walk.” She added, “I feel hurt. I've seen a lot of kids come up missing. I always said, ‘I hope I will never have to go through that,’” Hunt said. “Then I did have to go through it… I still see them as those two little kids. My two little kids. They liked to talk, have fun and play.”

When Pamela vanished she was 2'9" and 50 pounds. She had black/dark brown hair and brown eyes. Both of her ears are pierced.

At the time of his disappearance, Michael was 3'0" and 75 pounds. He had a burn scar on his right wrist and he stuttered.

Please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1872 with any information.