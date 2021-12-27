Jacksonville, FL

His Father Killed Him To Avoid $40 A Week Child Support Payments

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Jay-Quan Lyndarius Mosley

Lynda Jean Wilkes worked as a bus attendant and lived in Jacksonville, Florida with her five children.

On April 22, 2004, Lynda and her 9-month-old son Jay-Quan went to a strip mall in the 3000 block of Dunn Avenue.

The pair were seen at the mall in Jacksonville, Florida around 12:30 pm, reports the Charley Project.

When Lynda failed to pick her other children up from school, her relatives reported her and Jay-Quan missing.

The family told authorities this behavior was uncharacteristic of Lynda, reports the Charley Project.

Authorities located her abandoned red Ford Escort in the parking lot of the strip mall on Dunn Avenue.

According to the Charley Project, John Franklin Mosley Jr. was an associate of Lynda's.

Even though he was married, John and Lynda had a sexual relationship.

Although he denied being the boy's father, a judge ordered John to pay $40 a week in child support for Jay-Quan.

The judge put the child support order in place pending a paternity hearing to determine if John was his father or not.

He told authorities that on the afternoon of April 22, 2004, he gave Lynda and Jay-Quan a ride, reports the Charley Project.

He said he drove the pair to see a house Lynda was interested in buying and then dropped them back off at the shopping center where authorities located her vehicle.

Two weeks after Lynda and Jay-Quan vanished, Lynda's burned body was found in Alachua, Florida. Her remains were located in a remote wooded area of a hunting club.

Jay-Quan was not found.

Lynda Wilkes

According to court documents, 39-year-old John Mosley Jr. was arrested on an unrelated sex charge after the disappearance of Lynda and Jay-Quan.

While in jail, authorities charged him on May 7, 2004, with two counts of murder.

15-year-old Bernard Deon Griffin voluntarily turned himself in to the authorities on April 28, 2004.

John Mosley

John previously dated Bernard's older sister Vicky.

According to the Charley Project, he told investigators he helped dispose of the bodies of Lynda and Jay-Quan.

Authorities also charged the 15-year-old middle school student with accessory after the fact.

Bernard told investigators he burned Lynda's body and placed Jay-Quan's body in a dumpster outside of Ocala, Florida.

He took authorities to the body of Lynda Wilkes.

Investigators searched the Onyx Landfill in Valdosta, Georgia for the remains of Jay-Quan, but he was never located.

In the fall of 2005, Bernard testified that he witnessed John strangle Lynda with his bare hands.

He said that after Lynda died, he held a black plastic garbage bag open, and John placed Jay-Quan in the bag.

Bernard said the baby suffocated, reports the Charley Project.

John was sentenced to death, and Bernard was given probation.

Bernard violated his probation three times and was eventually sentenced to twenty years in prison.

In 2010, Lynda's other son was killed at the age of 17-years-old by a 14-year-old.

That 14-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The remains of Jay-Quan Lyndarius Mosley have never been found.

Bernard Griffin

