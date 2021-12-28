Pittsburgh, PA

Mother Changed Her Story About Missing Twins. What Happened To Inisha And Ivon Fowler?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jezWk_0dTrHSxh00
Inisha FowlerThe Charley Project

Inisha and Ivon Fowler were twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler.

According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body.

Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for Ivon.

She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned Ivon with hot bathwater.

Allegheny County's Department of Children, Youth and Families (CYF) removed the twins from Patricia's care.

The agency returned custody to Patricia only a few days later.

The agency never notified the police department or any authorities of the incident, reports the Charley Project.

Ivon was released from the hospital on December 13, 2000, back to Patricia.

Authorities report that on June 20, 2016, CYF and the Pittsburgh Police Department went to the home of Patricia Fowler on Bryant Street in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Four of her children suffered from serious medical conditions, and Patricia consistently missed their medical appointments.

According to the Charley Project, Patricia was under investigation for medical neglect and the agencies were there to remove all of the children from her custody.

Four of her children were removed from the home and her care.

On July 6, 2016, CYF contacted police and advised there should have been six children removed from her care.

No one could locate Ivon and Inisha, who would have been 17-years old at that time.

Authorities interviewed family members who said they had not seen Ivon or Inisha since 2002 or 2003.

They interviewed landlords who rented to Patricia between 2006 and 2015 who said they had never seen Ivon or Inisha.

Authorities questioned Patricia, and she provided several different stories.

She first told authorities the children were living out of state with relatives. Then she said she sold them for $2,000 each.

“At one point, she said she sold them,” Penn Hills Police Detective Leo Johe told WPXI. "After a few minutes, we told her that's not something she should have done. She changed her mind and she said, ‘Well, then I didn't sell them.’”

Finally, she said that a family friend stepped in to help with the kids.

Police were unable to verify any of the stories Patricia gave them, reports WPXI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBzzv_0dTrHSxh00
Patricia FowlerThe Charley Project

In August 2016, Patricia Fowler was charged with concealing the whereabouts of a child, endangering the welfare of children, and obstructing a child welfare investigation.

The same month, her 18-year old son Datwon contacted the police via Facebook, reports the Charley Project.

He told authorities he was Ivon, and he and Inisha were living in Atlanta, Georgia.

He told authorities he sent the messages so they would leave his mother alone about Ivon and Inisha.

Datwon was charged with obstruction in a child abuse case, criminal conspiracy, obstructing the administration of law, and giving false identification to law enforcement.

According to the Charley Project, in May 2017, a judge stated the evidence against Patricia was insufficient. He said there was not enough evidence proving she harmed the twins, and since there was no evidence of child abuse, she could not obstruct justice in a child abuse case.

The judge dismissed most of the charges against her.

Patricia plead guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, public assistance false statements, and unsworn falsification.

She was sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay $57,000 in restitution to the state.

The charges against Datwon were dropped.

Ivon and Inisha have never been found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pn26U_0dTrHSxh00
Datwon FowlerThe Charley Project

