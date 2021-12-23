25-Year Old Texas Graduate Taylour Young Vanished 11 Days Ago. His Mother Is Pleading For Help Finding Her Son.

Taylour Young Attempt To Locate

Houston, Texas mother, Tiffany Robinson, is aggressively searching for her son, 25-year old Taylour Young.

Taylour is a Sam Houston State University graduate living in Houston, Texas, reports Click 2 Houston.

The young man works in accounting and his mother describes him as a quiet and humble person.

“Taylour has a routine, and the routine is to get up in the morning, walk my dog, work, come home on my lunch break, walk my dog, either take a nap with my dog or play video games and go back to work,” Tiffany told Click 2 Houston.

This month, Taylour vanished while running errands on his lunch break.

According to the Houston Police Department PIO Kese Smith, Taylour’s girlfriend reported him missing on December 9, 2021.

Tiffany tracked his cell phone with the Find My iPhone app and found the phone in the bushes near a bank atm in west Houston on December 9, 2021, reports US Time Today.

The bank is located on South Voss and San Felipe.

According to Tiffany, the Kroger surveillance video shows Taylour's car at the bank.

Taylour's car, a silver 2019 Honda Civic with Texas license plate MDC9337, is missing, as well.

Taylour Young's Car - 2019 Honda Civic Texas Plate MDC9337 Attempt To Locate

“Why is he in that area? Because it’s so far away from where he works. There’s no reason for him to come here,” Tiffany told US Time Today.

“His father was suffering a lot. He had to go to the hospital like it was so bad. My mother, you know, she had a heart condition. She was shaking. It was very upsetting. “, Tiffany told US Time Today.

“Everybody is concerned,” Tiffany told Click 2 Houston. “Everyone is looking for him and we just want him to come home safely. “Everybody is shaken up. My mother is taking it very hard.”

"I love him so much, and I pray every day that we find him," his grandmother, Patricia Lumpkins said, reports ABC 17.

Taylor and his mother are members of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in Houston, reports ABC 13.

On Sunday, December 11, 2021, the church prayed for Taylour's safe return home as his mother gave them her prayer request.

"I ask y'all to keep me and my family lifted up in prayer, because for my child, I will do anything for his safe return," Tiffany Robinson said, reports ABC 13. "Prayer changes things, and it change situations. A praying body of people, I believe, could help him come safely home."

"Dear God, we ask a special blessing right now upon Taylor Young," a minister prayed, reports ABC 17. "We ask you, dear God, to cover him and keep him, dear God."

The family has launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #BringTaylourHome and asks everyone to share his story.

Taylour Young is 5'11" and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue Billionaire Boy's sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information, please contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

#BringTaylourHome