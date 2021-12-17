Nashua, NH

"They're After Me. More Than One." The Disappearance of Michael Anthony McClain

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCAzU_0dPzODvt00
Michael McClainThe Charley Project

Michael Anthony McClain graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Hesser College, now called Mount Washington College.

Michael worked for Easterseals New Hampshire with autistic children, veterans, the disabled, and senior citizens. The nonprofit organization provides resources for those people in our community.

According to Dateline, on April 21, 2019, Michael was with friends at the Tropical Lounge on Hollis Street in Nashua, New Hampshire.

There was an altercation in the parking lot between two women, including one woman Michael knew, reports the Charley Project.

He attempted to de-escalate the situation, and the police arrived around 1:45 am.

The crowd then dispersed, and Michael became separated from his friends, reports the Charley Project.

After leaving the Tropical Lounge, Michael called his boss and said, "they're after me. More than one," reports the Charley Project.

Michael also sent three text messages to one of his neighbors that read, "HELP LOL OUR", "what stood aloof" and "Eldridge bro".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLODR_0dPzODvt00
Michael McClainThe Charley Project

Michael failed to show up for work the next day, and calls to his phone went straight to his voicemail.

According to the Charley Project, video surveillance shows Michael at a McDonald's around 2:00 am.

Video surveillance later shows him entering and exiting a parking garage at Riverfront Landing near Bancroft Street and the Merrimack River at 3:30 am.

That video footage is the last sighting of Michael.

Michael has never been seen or heard from again.

His family has set up a website dedicated to finding Michael:

https://www.findmikemcclain.com/

His family has set up a Facebook page dedicated to finding Michael:

https://www.facebook.com/Help-Find-Missing-Michael-McClain-100382277988817/

Michael McClain was 5'10" and weighed 190 pounds when he disappeared.

If you have any information, please contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3583 or the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUr6Q_0dPzODvt00
Michael McClainThe Charley Project

