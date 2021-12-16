Someone In Kansas Removed His Missing Person Flyers: The Disappearance of Detreck Foster

Detreck Foster Missing Person Support Center

Detreck Foster grew up in Parsons, Kansas, and graduated from Parsons High School.

The father of two daughters was previously a tactical private security officer and corrections officer, reports Dateline.

Detreck shares a June 15th birthday with his twin sister, Danika Thomas.

According to the Parsons Sun, Danika and Detreck stayed in touch daily or every other day through calls or texts.

“He’s comical. He likes to make people laugh,” Danika told the Parsons Sun. “Very caring. Very much a listener. He explains himself very well. A very clear communicator. Very passionate.”

“Detreck is the type of guy who would just drop everything to help someone. When he’d come to visit the girls, he’d help me with things around the house,” Jordan Foster told Dateline about her ex-husband and father of her children, Detreck Foster.

The last time Jordan Foster spoke with Detreck was on April 4, 2020.

“He called me to let me know his phone -- it’s a prepaid phone -- would be shut off soon,” Jordan told Dateline. “But that wasn’t anything unusual. A couple days would pass and he’d have a new phone. But he always called. He always told me -- or his mother or sisters -- where he’d be.”

Jordan never received that call from Detreck.

No one has seen or spoken to Independence, Kansas resident Detreck Foster since mid-April 2020.

He never called his mother, LaDonna Scott, on Mother's Day in May.

“He always calls his mother, his sister, and myself on Mother’s Day,” Jordan told Dateline. “And he’s really close to his mother. When he didn’t call her, we knew something was wrong.”

According to Dateline, the family realized no one had seen or spoken to Detreck since mid-April.

They contacted the Independence Police Department and filed a missing person's report.

Detreck's family traveled from Parsons, Kansas, and spent days posting flyers of Detreck in Independence, reports Dateline.

Shortly after posting the flyers, someone took them down.

“I believe someone in Independence knows something, but no one is speaking up,” Jordan told Dateline. “We just need that person to come forward with any information that could help us find Detreck.”

Detreck Foster was 5'9" and weighed 190 pounds when he vanished.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered in his case.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-572-7463, or information can be shared with the KBI at 785-296-4017 or the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700.