She Dropped Her Daughters Off and Never Returned. Where Is Calandra Stallworth?

Calandra Rachel Stallworth

On March 27, 2017, 30-year old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida.

According to NBC News, Calandra's family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters.

Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort as a housekeeper.

That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News.

Calandra never arrived.

Her family reported her missing that same evening.

“There’s no way she would leave us,” her grandmother Joan told NBC News. “She sure wouldn’t.”

On March 29, 2017, Calandra walked inside a police station in Crestview, Florida, and asked the authorities to cancel her missing person's report, according to the Charley Project.

According to the Charley Project, Calandra told the officers she was in Alabama with her boyfriend. She said her phone lost signal and she was unable to call her family.

Calandra made a habit of speaking with her grandmother, Joan Harvey, every day, reports NBC News.

“She used to call me on her way to work and would sit and talk to me when she got home,” her grandmother told NBC News. “I really miss that."

Calandra Stallworth left the police station and has never been seen again.

On April 2, 2017, authorities pulled over a vehicle leaving a Motel 6 on Harbor Boulevard in Destin, Florida. The car belonged to Calandra.

Her boyfriend, Antwon Montrex Smith, was driving the vehicle with another woman, 18-year old Taleah Durm. Authorities discovered Taleah was reported missing on March 29, 2017, a few days earlier, reports the Charley Project.

Antwon Montrex Smith

Inside the vehicle, authorities found Calandra's purse and cell phone.

Antwon was arrested and charged with marijuana and cocaine possession and driving with a suspended or revoked license, reports NBC News.

He told authorities he dropped Calandra off at another man's house.

“I know he is the reason why she is missing,” her cousin Rebecca told NBC News. “He was locked up right before all this happened.”

Her grandmother, Joan, felt Antwon was abusive to Calandra.

“I told him, ‘If you ever put your hands on her in front of me – me and you are going to go head to head,’” Joan told NBC News.

She has always been protective of Calandra.

In October 2020, three years after Calandra's disappearance, Antwon was charged with two counts of capital murder. According to court documents, he shot and killed Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll, both from Seattle, Washington, in Baldwin County, Alabama.

The two men were utility linemen and conducted a drug transaction with Antwon.

There was an altercation that started in Ryan Frazier's car.

Antwon shot them multiple times, and their bodies were found on the side of Baldwin County Road 95, reports NBC News.

"It's rough. I'm in shock," her mother Shelia Knight told NFW Daily News. "I just can't believe he did something like that to those men. Did he do the same thing to my girl?"

"I just hope someone comes forward and has some information, someone who knows what he did with her," Sheila Knight told NWF Daily News. "He may talk and he may never talk. We're hoping if he doesn't, somebody else will.

"We're hoping someone can help bring us some peace."

Calandra Stallworth was 5'5" -5'7" and weighed 200-220 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-3544.