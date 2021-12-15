Beloved Daughter and Sister Vanished: Where Is Marsha Kaye Lyle?

Marsha Kaye Lyle The Charley Project

Marsha Lyle was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, which is a combination of Schizophrenia and Bipolar, reports Dateline.

The disorder is believed to have been caused by an inoperable brain tumor she lived with for years.

Marsha, a devout Christian, is a graduate of the University of Florida. She does not use drugs, alcohol, or date due to her religious beliefs. Marsha was also a youth leader for her church.

“She’s modest and pure and the kindest person I’ve ever met,” her sister Bernadette told Dateline. “She doesn’t drink or party or even date. Marsha is single and always says Jesus is her husband. She even named her car ‘baby Jesus.’”

According to NBC News, Marsha's mother, Eileen Thompson, and her sister, Bernadette Wartak, are Health Care surrogates for Marsha.

Eileen Thompson lives in Clewiston, Florida and Bernadette Wartak lives in California.

The pair had scheduled calls with Marsha every Tuesday and Thursday, reports Dateline.

In early May 2020, Marsha's family became concerned because she was not answering calls and her voicemail was full.

On May 3, 2020, the family requested authorities do a welfare check on Marsha.

The police verified Marsha was fine at home and in bed.

41-year-old Marsha Lyle still did not contact her loved ones.

On May 5, 2020, her mother and sister requested a second welfare check on Marsha.

Her property manager discovered her in bed and said Marsha was "not her normal self," reports Dateline.

According to neighbors, Marsha packed up her car that same evening and drove away.

Marsha shared a joint bank account with her mother.

According to Dateline, on May 6, 2020, Marsha stopped at a gas station in Lake Pana, Florida.

On May 7, 2020, she booked a hotel room at the Port LaBelle Inn in Port LaBelle, Florida. Although she reserved the room for a week, she checked out in the morning.

On May 8, 2020, Marsha purchased gas in Jasper, Florida.

The gas transaction is the last time Marsha used her debit card.

She was sighted at a Walgreens in Jacksonville, Florida later the same day.

Two weeks later, Marsha's 2013 white Toyota Yaris was located.

On May 29, 2020, Marsha's mother received a tow receipt in the mail Marsha's car was towed from 9357 Philips Highway on May 21, 2020, for abandonment, reports Dateline.

The vehicle was in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Philips Highway in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Walgreens she visited on May 8 is located in the same shopping plaza.

Walgreens security footage shows Marsha in the store.

Her family said she appeared to have aged drastically and she was not wearing her usual head covering.

“She didn’t look like someone in her 40s, she looked like she was in her 70s,” her sister Sherneth told Dateline. “I barely recognized her. But it was her.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conducted a search, but Marsha was not located.

“If you ever met Marsha, you wouldn’t be able to get enough of her,” her sister Bernadette told Dateline. “You would love her. She’s the most loving and kind and selfless person. Always doing for others. That’s just who she is.”

“I didn’t know it was this tough being missing in America,” Bernadette told Dateline. “We just need to find her.”

Marsha Lyle is 5'3" - 5'4" and weighed 135-150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Russell County Sheriff's Office at 334-298-6535 or the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.