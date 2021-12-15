Miami, FL

Florida Mother Vanished In The Middle of the Night: The Disappearance of Noemi Gonzalez

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

54-year old Noemi Gonzalez vanished from North Miami, Florida on February 12, 2014.

“There is not even a thought that we will give up searching for Noemi,” her sister-in-law Liz Gonzalez told CBS 4 Miami. “Noemi is the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back.”

The former 911 dispatcher and retired school crossing guard shared a duplex on Northeast 136th Street by Northeast 4th Avenue with her adult son, Pedrito.

“My mom was always there for me. I’m her only child.” Pedrito told Crime Stoppers Case Files in 2014, reports CBS 4 Miami, “She always stuck by me regardless of what I always did. She did everything for me to make me happy. I don’t know what to do. I wish someone would come forward and help. She was my back. She was all I got. I love her. I am sorry for everything I put her through. I know I messed up a lot.”

According to CBS 4 Miami, Pedrito said he last saw his mother at 2:00 am when she was asleep in her bedroom.

When he awoke at 8:00 am, Noemi was gone.

Her bed was unmade, and the front door was closed but unlocked.

Noemi typically made her bed and coffee in the morning, so this behavior was uncharacteristic of Noemi.

Her keys, purse, cell phone, and seizure medication were left in the home.

According to CBS 4 Miami, authorities said the home was not in disarray and there were no signs of foul play.

Authorities used bloodhounds to search for Noemi, but the dog was unable to pick up her trail. They searched by helicopter and passed out flyers throughout North Miami, Florida, reports CBS 4 Miami.

“It would mean a lot to solve this case but this case is like the one people talk about and this is personal because she was a member of our family. She was an employee here. I spoke to many people and there was not one person who said anything bad about her. She was a lovely person," former lead Detective Sgt. Nelson Perez told CBS 4 Miami.

The family of Noemi Gonzalez is offering a $15,000 reward in her case.

Noemi Gonzalez was 5'1" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the North Miami Police Department at 305-471-8477.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

