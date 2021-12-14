Gone In The Middle of the Night: Where Is Athena Curry?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtioR_0dMqsdyl00
Athena Joy CurryThe Charley Project

Athena Curry was 20 years old when she vanished from Atlanta, Georgia.

The youngest of five siblings, Athena grew up in Oregon. She ran track and played softball at Grant High School.

During her senior year, Athena moved to Duluth, Georgia.

There, she lived with her older sister, Aisha.

After graduating from Martin Luther King Jr, High School, she enrolled at the University of Phoenix, reports the Charley Project.

Athena wanted to be a pediatrician.

Athena met a man, Yousef Mujahid, and they had a son together, King.

“That was her dream,” her sister Aisha told NBC News. “And she worked hard. She had King and she was a devoted mother to him for 16 months. And the whole time, she continued to work toward her goal of becoming a pediatrician. We never stopped planning for her future.”

Memorial Day Weekend 2011, Athena and 16 month-old King traveled 45 minutes by public transportation to Yusif's house on Beecher Street in Atlanta, Georgia, reports NBC News.

The family planned to spend the weekend looking for a rental property.

“I was a little shocked because I didn’t think they were back together. I didn’t even think they had been communicating,” Aisha told NBC News.

According to the Charley Project, Yusif was previously arrested for punching Athena in the face and threatening her with a stun gun. He claims Athena was violent with him, as well, and even stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

On Friday, May 27, 2011, Aisha called to check on Athena and King.

“Athena had been at his house for a few days at that point and I just wanted to check on her and King,” Aisha told NBC News. “Earlier that day, I was talking to my mom and she told me she had a sick feeling. So I called Athena.”

Aisha spoke with Athena around midnight. She said it sounded like her sister was sleeping, assured Aisha she was okay, and the siblings hung up, reports NBC News.

When Athena and King failed to return home to Duluth on Monday, Aisha tried to call her several times.

Athena's phone was turned off, and Aisha was unable to reach her sister, reports NBC News.

On Tuesday, Yusif texted Aisha asking if she heard anything from her sister, Athena.

Yusif said the couple had an argument, and Athena left the house around 3:00 am on Saturday.

According to NBC News, Atlanta Police Sergeant Cheree Herbert said the couple got into an argument due to text messages Yusif received from another woman.

He said she left King and all of her belongings behind.

According to NBC News, Aisha called the police immediately.

Authorities conducted several searches, but there was no sign of Athena.

“It was my worst nightmare come true,” Aisha told NBC News. “Something had happened to Athena. I just know it. She didn’t just walk away from her life. From her son. King was her pride and joy. She would never, ever leave him.”

Yusif has maintained his innocence in Athena's disappearance.

“Honestly, anything could have happened,” Yusif told WXIA. "I'm her boyfriend. I was with her at the time. I can't blame them," he said. "They can think what they want to think ... I'm not trying to convince you or anyone I'm innocent."

According to NBC News, her family said he has been active in the search for Athena.

“I have no doubt that she walked outside to cool off from their argument,” Aisha told NBC News. “But where would she go? It was the middle of the night, nothing was open and she didn’t have a car. And she would never just walk away from her son.”

Aisha created a Facebook page, Missing Athena Curry:

https://www.facebook.com/MissingAthenaCurry/

Athena Curry was 5'8" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-2511.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EOJu_0dMqsdyl00
Athena Joy CurryThe Charley Project

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
7235 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Austin, TX

Four Black Women Vanished From Austin, Texas in 1976. Is The Same Person Responsible?

23-year-old Pinkie Mae Davis-Herron got married in 1970 at the young age of 14-years-old. She and her husband had two children and divorced in 1975. Pinkie, who was a tomboy, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles.

Read full story
Nashua, NH

"They're After Me. More Than One." The Disappearance of Michael Anthony McClain

Michael Anthony McClain graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Hesser College, now called Mount Washington College. Michael worked for Easterseals New Hampshire with autistic children, veterans, the disabled, and senior citizens. The nonprofit organization provides resources for those people in our community.

Read full story
9 comments
Detroit, MI

Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?

23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lived in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.

Read full story
34 comments
Gary, IN

Nephew & Mentally Disabled Aunt Vanish. Police Don't Tell Family About Possible Sighting. Where is Diamond & King?

Diamond Daisy Bobbie Monet BynumThe Charley Project. Diamond Bynum has a genetic condition, Prader-Willi syndrome. The symptoms of her condition include mental disability, the constant feeling of hunger, and short stature.

Read full story
23 comments
Kansas State

Someone In Kansas Removed His Missing Person Flyers: The Disappearance of Detreck Foster

Detreck Foster grew up in Parsons, Kansas, and graduated from Parsons High School. The father of two daughters was previously a tactical private security officer and corrections officer, reports Dateline.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbus, GA

They Found Her Children Home Alone. What Happened To Ebony Giddens?

27-year old Ebony Giddens lived with her three sons, ages 9,5, and 2, on Montclair Drive in Columbus, Georgia. Ebony, who did not drink or smoke, had a close relationship with her family.

Read full story
19 comments
Crestview, FL

She Dropped Her Daughters Off and Never Returned. Where Is Calandra Stallworth?

On March 27, 2017, 30-year old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. According to NBC News, Calandra's family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters.

Read full story
26 comments
Columbus, OH

Beloved Daughter and Sister Vanished: Where Is Marsha Kaye Lyle?

Marsha Lyle was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, which is a combination of Schizophrenia and Bipolar, reports Dateline. The disorder is believed to have been caused by an inoperable brain tumor she lived with for years.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Mother Vanished In The Middle of the Night: The Disappearance of Noemi Gonzalez

54-year old Noemi Gonzalez vanished from North Miami, Florida on February 12, 2014. “There is not even a thought that we will give up searching for Noemi,” her sister-in-law Liz Gonzalez told CBS 4 Miami. “Noemi is the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back.”

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home At 5 Weeks Old: The Abduction Of Emmanuel Birts

Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home.

Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

Two Graves, One Body: The Mysterious Disappearance Of Roseann Pleasant

Mother of four, 35-year-old Roseann Pleasant lived in Spokane, Washington. Over the years, Roseann battled with drug addiction and was known to use prostitution to support her habit, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

A Baltimore Mother Lost All Three Of Her Sons To City Violence

19-year old Travis Burley, nicknamed Phat Harold, was one of three brothers residing in Baltimore, Maryland. Their mother, then 53-year old Elenora McCutcheon, worked as a janitor.

Read full story
48 comments
Chicago, IL

Missing Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary: Where Is Tracie Bell?

54-year old Richton Park, Illinois resident Tracie Bell is missing. On March 6, 2018, the beautiful mother failed to show up for work. Tracie, employed as a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, was described as very dependable.

Read full story
32 comments
Brooksville, FL

Her Boyfriend Beat Her Unborn Child To Death - Then She Vanished. Where is Keyonna Cole?

The case of this missing Brooksville, Florida mother has received very little news coverage. The family of Keyonna Cole is desperate for answers. ”To know her you would love her, you know? She was just a loving person,” her aunt Latosha Cole told Bay News 9.

Read full story
19 comments
Wells, TX

Under The Influence: The Disappearance of A One-Month Old Texas Baby

Armaidre Antwan Marquis ArgumonThe Charley Project. DeAndre Marquie Argumon was only allowed supervised visits with his 1-month old son, Armaidre Antwan Marquis Argumon reports KLTV.

Read full story
3 comments
Pensacola, FL

Sherriff Says Girl Reported Missing Month's After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is Lying. Where Is Jadekiss McNeal?

13-year old Jadekiss McNeal is missing from Pensacola, Florida. There are discrepancies in the date she disappeared. According to the Pensacola News Journal, 13-year-old Jadekiss McNeal's family says she was reported missing on December 21, 2015.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Family Desperately Searching For Mother Of Four Missing In Florida

54-year old Stephanie Ray Clemons is considered the backbone of her family, reports NBC Miami. Her family describes her as a caring, reliable provider, according to the news outlet.

Read full story
38 comments
Rock Hill, SC

Missing 18-Year Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim

18-year old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
59 comments
Hayward, CA

A Beautiful Mother Disappeared Days Before Her 25th Birthday. Where Is Latoya Thomas?

Latoya Thomas, affectionately called “Toya” by family and friends, was excited about her 25th birthday. On September 30, 2000, she celebrated at her job, Bosley Medical Center, with her co-workers after their shifts ended, reports the East Bay Times.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy