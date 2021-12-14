Gone In The Middle of the Night: Where Is Athena Curry?

Athena Joy Curry The Charley Project

Athena Curry was 20 years old when she vanished from Atlanta, Georgia.

The youngest of five siblings, Athena grew up in Oregon. She ran track and played softball at Grant High School.

During her senior year, Athena moved to Duluth, Georgia.

There, she lived with her older sister, Aisha.

After graduating from Martin Luther King Jr, High School, she enrolled at the University of Phoenix, reports the Charley Project.

Athena wanted to be a pediatrician.

Athena met a man, Yousef Mujahid, and they had a son together, King.

“That was her dream,” her sister Aisha told NBC News. “And she worked hard. She had King and she was a devoted mother to him for 16 months. And the whole time, she continued to work toward her goal of becoming a pediatrician. We never stopped planning for her future.”

Memorial Day Weekend 2011, Athena and 16 month-old King traveled 45 minutes by public transportation to Yusif's house on Beecher Street in Atlanta, Georgia, reports NBC News.

The family planned to spend the weekend looking for a rental property.

“I was a little shocked because I didn’t think they were back together. I didn’t even think they had been communicating,” Aisha told NBC News.

According to the Charley Project, Yusif was previously arrested for punching Athena in the face and threatening her with a stun gun. He claims Athena was violent with him, as well, and even stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

On Friday, May 27, 2011, Aisha called to check on Athena and King.

“Athena had been at his house for a few days at that point and I just wanted to check on her and King,” Aisha told NBC News. “Earlier that day, I was talking to my mom and she told me she had a sick feeling. So I called Athena.”

Aisha spoke with Athena around midnight. She said it sounded like her sister was sleeping, assured Aisha she was okay, and the siblings hung up, reports NBC News.

When Athena and King failed to return home to Duluth on Monday, Aisha tried to call her several times.

Athena's phone was turned off, and Aisha was unable to reach her sister, reports NBC News.

On Tuesday, Yusif texted Aisha asking if she heard anything from her sister, Athena.

Yusif said the couple had an argument, and Athena left the house around 3:00 am on Saturday.

According to NBC News, Atlanta Police Sergeant Cheree Herbert said the couple got into an argument due to text messages Yusif received from another woman.

He said she left King and all of her belongings behind.

According to NBC News, Aisha called the police immediately.

Authorities conducted several searches, but there was no sign of Athena.

“It was my worst nightmare come true,” Aisha told NBC News. “Something had happened to Athena. I just know it. She didn’t just walk away from her life. From her son. King was her pride and joy. She would never, ever leave him.”

Yusif has maintained his innocence in Athena's disappearance.

“Honestly, anything could have happened,” Yusif told WXIA. "I'm her boyfriend. I was with her at the time. I can't blame them," he said. "They can think what they want to think ... I'm not trying to convince you or anyone I'm innocent."

According to NBC News, her family said he has been active in the search for Athena.

“I have no doubt that she walked outside to cool off from their argument,” Aisha told NBC News. “But where would she go? It was the middle of the night, nothing was open and she didn’t have a car. And she would never just walk away from her son.”

Aisha created a Facebook page, Missing Athena Curry:

https://www.facebook.com/MissingAthenaCurry/

Athena Curry was 5'8" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-2511.