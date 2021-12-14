Two Graves, One Body: The Mysterious Disappearance Of Roseann Pleasant

Roseann Marie Stone Pleasant The Charley Project

Mother of four, 35-year-old Roseann Pleasant lived in Spokane, Washington.

Over the years, Roseann battled with drug addiction and was known to use prostitution to support her habit, reports The Charley Project.

The drug and illegal sex industries are dangerous worlds. In the summer of 1992, Roseann witnessed her female friend’s shooting death.

One day, in mid-September, Roseann called her brother, John Stone, who lived in Arizona. She told him she felt she was in danger. Roseann said she wanted to move south with three of her four children.

The very next week, Roseann vanished.

The last known sighting of Roseann was on September 29, 1992. She was seen, in the afternoon, at a convenience store on the corner of Ash and Nora.

Roseann has never been seen or heard from again.

According to the Charley Project, authorities felt she was the victim of a serial killer.

Roseann vanished just one week before her daughter, Valiree Brianne Jackson, turned two years old.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Roseann dated a truck driver named William “Brad” Jackson, who was Valiree’s father.

The two fought often, and Brad was previously arrested for assaulting Roseann, reports the Charley Project. The couple broke up shortly after Valiree was born, and the courts awarded Brad custody of Valiree.

In 1999, nine-year-old Valiree was attending McDonald Elementary School.

On the morning of October 18, 1999, Brad notified authorities that his daughter was missing. He said Valiree had vanished while playing in her grandparent’s front yard, where he and Valiree lived.

Authorities searched the home and found Valiree’s blood on her nightclothes and Brad’s shoes, and Brad’s pubic hair on her bed.

Investigators decided to place a GPS on Brad’s truck to track his movements, reports the Charley Project.

In November 1999, they traced him back to two fresh gravesites.

The first, in Spokane Valley, was empty.

The second grave held the body of young Valiree.

Valiree Brianne Jackson The Charley Project

On October 5, 2000, Brad was sentenced to 56 years for the murder of his daughter.

Although he became a suspect in the disappearance of Roseann, he was never charged.

Brad was the last person to see Roseann before she disappeared, he refused to take a polygraph test in her case, and John told authorities his sister was terrified of Brad.

When Roseann vanished in 1992, Brad was working in building construction.

According to the Charley Project, John thinks Brad buried his sister in one of the foundations of the homes he constructed.

John went on to spearhead the Valiree Johnson Act. This initiative would impose stricter penalties for the murder of children.

Roseann was 5’9” and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Spokane Police Department at 509-477-5980 with any information.