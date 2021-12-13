Brooksville, FL

Her Boyfriend Beat Her Unborn Child To Death - Then She Vanished. Where is Keyonna Cole?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbDqs_0dJlKRBb00
Keyonna Denaye ColeThe Charley Project

The case of this missing Brooksville, Florida mother has received very little news coverage.

The family of Keyonna Cole is desperate for answers.

”To know her you would love her, you know? She was just a loving person,” her aunt Latosha Cole told Bay News 9.

In October 2018, Keyonna Cole was five months pregnant.

Her boyfriend, Dwayne Williams, lured her to Russell Park and severely beat Keyonna.

“She said she was lured to the park as if he wanted to talk and then he attacked her. And she was scared. She crawled all the way from Russell Park to Shane Street. And she said it was painful for her because her leg was hurt and she couldn’t get up and walk. She was beat bad,” her cousin Siamone Hicks told Bay News 9.

Her unborn child, Xavier, died in the attack.

Dwayne Williams was charged with killing an unborn child, resisting arrest, and attempted second-degree murder.

According to Bay News 9, prosecutors received a letter from Keyonna stating someone else was responsible for the attack.

They set up a meeting for February 11, 2019, requesting Keyonna to come in for a deposition.

Keyonna never arrived.

“When she did not come and pick up her son. That was the first red flag because every morning she was on the dot to come and pick up her son and she did not show up,” her aunt Latosha Cole told Bay News 9. “And she did not show up for me to take her to do her deposition because I’m the one who was supposed to take her.”

“We went to every location that we were told she was at. Whether it was a business, whether it was a home, apartment complex,” Detective Nikki Stevens told Bay News 9.

Investigators discovered on February 8, 2019, Keyonna was at the home of a friend.

The friend lived on Shady Oak Villa Circle in Brooksville, Florida.

Keyonna left her friend's house, walking, around 11:00 pm.

She was seen on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard walking towards Broad Street.

That is the last known sighting of Keyonna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6y4l_0dJlKRBb00
Keyonna Denaye ColeThe Charley Project

The State closed the case against Dwayne Williams in June 2020. She was the only witness to the brutal attack.

“Without her, we couldn’t go further,” Detective Nikki Stevens told Bay News 9.

“Everybody knows what happened,” said cold case Detective Loydgren told Bay News 9. “Everybody knows what happened to Keyonna also so there’s no secret. The secret is for us because we obviously have to prove what happened to her not just whispers of people saying, ‘Hey, this is what we believe happened or this is what we know happened.’ People are afraid.”

Keyonna Cole was 5'6"-5'7" and weighed 145-167 pounds when she vanished.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for information on her disappearance.

Please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 with any information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSlGk_0dJlKRBb00
Dwayne WilliamsThe Charley Project

Comments / 18

