Family Desperately Searching For Mother Of Four Missing In Florida

Stephanie Ray Clemons The Charley Project

54-year old Stephanie Ray Clemons is considered the backbone of her family, reports NBC Miami.

Her family describes her as a caring, reliable provider, according to the news outlet.

The mother of four was a phlebotomist at Jackson Memorial Medical Center and lived in the 7200 block of Venetian Street in Miramar, Florida.

Stephanie was in a relationship with Jack Freeman, Jr., and the couple shared a son, Tobias Freeman.

"He was a great father figure at times, but out in the world, his demeanor was violent," Tobias Freeman, the son of Stephanie and Jack, told NBC Miami.

In 2016, Stephanie and Jack got married, something she hid from her family, reports The Charley Project.

Jack had a girlfriend he had been dating for about ten years.

According to the Charley Project, Stephanie was aware of his relationship with the other woman.

“I had a wife and a girlfriend for 10 years,” Jack Freeman told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in 2019. “And it wasn’t no secret.”

"He was dating another woman. He would stay with Stephanie for a period of time and then things would go bad, they would get in an argument and then he would leave and stay with the other woman," Detective Danny Smith with the Miramar Police Department told NBC Miami.

The couple had a rocky relationship, according to reports.

According to authorities, Jack Freeman had 22 reports of domestic violence between 2000 and 2017, in which he was arrested five times.

Each time, the case was dropped.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2017, and those charges were dropped, as well.

On May 20, 2018, Stephanie left her home to work at Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Stephanie never arrived at work, which was uncharacteristic of the responsible mother. She carried a near-perfect attendance record with her employer.

"My sister, if she was going to call out or be sick she would have called in. She is just that type of person," Sylvia Ray told NBC Miami.

According to the Charley Project, when authorities checked her house on Venetian Street, they found food on the stove, appliances on and her red 2018 Volkswagen Jetta was behind the house with her wallet inside the vehicle. She also left her driver's license, passport, $300 in cash, and credit cards.

"She left her purse and some personal items in her car, so the fact that she was missing and that personal items were still in her car with cash, obviously raised some suspicion," Detective Danny Smith with the Miramar Police Department, told NBC Miami. "We've focused a lot of attention on her husband."

In April 2018, Jack moved into the 2400 block of Sherman Circle North with his girlfriend.

He was given a polygraph about Stephanie, which he failed, reports the Charley Project.

According to the Charley Project, text messages between the couple indicate they were fighting just prior to the disappearance of Stephanie.

“I gave them my phone willing[ly]. The cops have only released the negative things. They released the [texts] that made me look bad,” Jack Freeman told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Their phone records indicate the pair were together on May 22, 2018.

This was two days after Stephanie was seen last.

The phones pinged to Stephanie's house, then to the home of Jack's girlfriend, and then back to Stephanie's house.

On May 24, 2018, the phones pinged to Stephanie's home again.

“I don’t understand how our cellphones were supposed to be in the same places. This is one of their tactics, police b-------. I cooperated with them fully, and they tried to stick it to me,” Jack Freeman told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “If I knew where she is, I would go get her myself."

"We don't know what happened. She could still be alive being tortured. We don't know. This is something we have to go through every day. And it hurts. It hurts like hell," Sylvia Ray told NBC Miami.

Stephanie Clemons has never been found and there have been no charges filed in connection with her disappearance.

Stephanie Ray Clemons was 5'4" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

There is currently a $7,000 reward for any information in her case.

Please contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 with any information.