Missing 18-Year Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim

Aaliyah Shadeay Bell The Charley Project

18-year old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.

On November 25, 2014, two days before Thanksgiving, Aaliyah left her uncle's house on Chestnut Street around 9:30 pm.

She was going to her godmother's home on North Confederate Avenue.

Aaliyah lived there with her godmother less than half a mile away, reports Live 5 WCSC News.

She left without her cell phone, wallet, or any personal belongings.

Aaliyah never arrived home.

On the same day, one of her family members wired her $100 to go shopping.

Aaliyah never picked up the money.

"When she left Uncle Bobby's home, she was typical Aaliyah, upbeat. She said she would come back tomorrow, and tomorrow came, and she didn't show up, " her aunt, Eryn Pickett, told WCNC.

Aaliyah, who is usually active on social media, has had no activity on her social media accounts since the day she vanished.

Her family said this is behavior is uncharacteristic of Aaliyah.

After her disappearance, there was a possible sighting of her at a motel.

Live 5 WCSC News reports the police located a woman who others misidentified as Aaliyah. Authorities stated there was no sign of a struggle on the path Aaliyah took and, according to Live 5 WCSC, said she is an adult and can go where she pleases. They would like to ensure Aaliyah is safe after all these years.

According to Town Hall Online, authorities have checked the possibility of Aaliyah being a victim of human sex trafficking. She may be in Fayetteville or Charlotte, North Carolina, or Atlanta, Georgia reports

"We're restless, can't eat, and can't sleep. We are tired," Aaliyah's aunt, Eryn Pickett, told WCNC. "Just have to keep our faith and stay strong. We just know she's still out there. We are just hoping and praying she just comes home."

Aaliyah was 5'6" and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell, please contact the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.