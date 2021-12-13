Pensacola, FL

Sherriff Says Girl Reported Missing Month's After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is Lying. Where Is Jadekiss McNeal?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXGaD_0dIeYqYg00
Jadekiss McNealThe Charley Project

13-year old Jadekiss McNeal is missing from Pensacola, Florida.

There are discrepancies in the date she disappeared.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, 13-year-old Jadekiss McNeal's family says she was reported missing on December 21, 2015.

The Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, however, says that Jadekiss was not reported missing until March 15, 2016, reports the Pensacola News Journal.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, after their mother passed away, Jadekiss and her sister, Jasmine Forney, lived with their grandmother, Frances Mosely.

Although the date is unclear, Jasmine said she said was doing the dishes that night in her grandmother's kitchen when her little sister, Jadekiss, walked outside to sit on the front porch.

Jadekiss never returned.

The Charley Project reports that another family member reported seeing her later that night, standing by the side of the road on north L Street near Maxwell Street, with an unidentified man.

This is the last known sighting of Jadekiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQs3H_0dIeYqYg00
Jadekiss McNealThe Charley Project

According to the Pensacola News Journal, the family said that about 10 days later, a mysterious bag showed up on their front porch. Inside the bag were the exact items of clothing Jadekiss was wearing when she vanished on December 21, 2015, and several cellphones.

The family said they then reported her missing along with the discovery of the bag.

Sheriff David Morgan, however, says that's not true, reports the Pensacola News Journal.

He advised Jadekiss wasn't reported missing until March 15, 2016, when a standard welfare check was conducted by the Department of Child and Family Services.

Jadekiss's family reached out for help from Milton Search and Rescue, a nonprofit without any affiliation to Santa Rosa County government services or any local law enforcement agency.

Sherriff Morgan said the bag of clothes and cellphones weren't given to investigators as case evidence until years later, in 2018. He said Milton Search and Rescue delivered a bag of clothing and several phones to the Sheriff’s Office reports the Pensacola News Journal.

When investigators questioned Jadekiss's grandmother about the bag, she allegedly said that the clothing in the bag was just some of Jadekiss’ old clothes and not the clothes she was wearing the night she disappeared.

Sherriff Morgan also claims they have requested the family to send a DNA sample, which they still had not received in 2019, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

There are no suspects in Jadekiss’ investigation, and Sherriff Morgan said they don't believe Jadekiss's family had anything to do with her disappearance.

Jadekiss McNeal was 4'9 and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 with any information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2RjW_0dIeYqYg00
Jadekiss McNealThe Charley Project

