The Washington, DC Police Lost Her Case File And All Evidence: What Happened To Barbara Dreher?

Barbara Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C., reports The Washington Post.

Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.

“It was sort of like the country part of D.C.,” Barbar's sister, Gwendolyn Bell told The Washington Post. “Some people had chickens. It was fun.”

Barbara grew up, got married, had five children, and obtained a job as an emergency dispatcher for Washington D.C. Police Department. Barbara also worked as a secretary at Moten Elementary for over ten years.

Although she and her husband eventually divorced, she would visit him often. Barbara would sometimes stay at his Hillcrest Heights home for days at a time.

On August 12, 1984, Barbara dropped her six-year-old and 9-year-old sons off with her older daughter. She told them that she would be back soon, reports The Washington Post.

No one heard from Barbara for a few days, but the family felt no need for concern.

They assumed she was at the Hillcrest Heights home with her ex-husband.

After nine days of no word from Barbara, one of her sons, 23-year-old Anthony Blalock, contacted her estranged husband.

He said that Barbara never came to his house.

Anthony reported his mother missing, reports The Washington Post.

A few weeks after Anthony filed the missing person’s report, he spotted his mother’s missing burgundy 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

A man was driving the car in Southwest Washington.

Anthony followed the vehicle to an apartment building and watched him go inside.

He called the police, who came and questioned the man.

Authorities located a ski mask, rope, and gloves in the trunk of the Oldsmobile.

Even though he was driving a missing woman’s stolen vehicle with these items in the trunk, no charges were filed against this man.

Later, Barbara’s family learned some disturbing information about the man who was caught driving her vehicle.

At the time, the man had been recently released from prison, where he served time for the murders of two people. When he was 18-years old he pled guilty to killing a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man. Both victims were stabbed multiple times by four men, who took turns stabbing them. The female was raped by three of the men before she was murdered, reports The Washington Post.

A year after Barabara vanished, the same man was charged with abducting a woman. He allegedly kidnapped her from a Northeast bus stop and raped her in his apartment.

The charges were later dismissed, reports The Washington Post.

“I don’t think they should have let him go so easily, especially with his record,” retired Detective James L. Trainum told The Washington Post. “Nobody connected the dots. Nobody said, ‘Here’s a guy with the missing woman’s car. Let’s check his background.’ It would be doing the bare minimum.

This same man also worked as a maintenance employee for Washington, D.C. public schools.

Barbara’s ex-husband was a maintenance supervisor for the DC public school system.

Gwendolyn Bell, Barbara’s sister, worked as a dispatcher for the DC Police Department at the time of her sister’s disappearance.

She told The Washington Post it was hard to work at police headquarters after her sister vanished.

The detectives, she said, “were not doing what they were supposed to be doing, and every time I would see them and tell them something, they would not check it out,” reports The Washington Post.

In 2007, now retired Detective James L. Trainum took over Barbara’s case.

He spent hours trying to find her file. He was never able to locate any information on the rope and ski mask located in the trunk of her car and no one entered the evidence in the property books.

Detective Trainum spent hours trying to find the file on Barabara's disappearance.

The detective went to the 7th District station and searched through the records, looking for references to a rope and a ski mask. “Nobody entered the property into the books,” Detective Trainum told The Washington Post.

He found nothing.

Any evidence that could be tested for DNA is gone.

Authorities confirmed that Barbara’s original file and evidence were lost.

Although they started a new file with the same tracking number from 1984, they did not explain the lost file and no updates on Barbara’s disappearance.

“How do you just throw away the mask, the rope?” her sister Gwendolyn Bell told The Washington Post. “How do you throw all that stuff away when someone is missing?”

One year after Barbara vanished, the suspect driving her vehicle was charged with abducting a woman from a bus stop, taking her to his apartment, and raping her.

The charges were dismissed.

In 2018, the remains of three females were found in a building crawlspace in Southeast DC. Two of the women were shot and one woman was beaten to death. Authorities thought Barbara could be one of those women.

Testing later identified those women as 48-year-old Jewel King, 43-year-old Dorothy Butts, and Verdell Jefferson.

No one has been arrested in connection with their murders.

Barbara Dreher has never been found.

Anthony, a grandfather now, can still recite the license plate on his mother’s car.

Where is Barbara?

Barbara was 5’2” and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program at 202-727-5037 with any information.