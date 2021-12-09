Arkansas Woman Disappeared One Month Before Husband Found Dead. Where Is Tamara Bell?

Tamara Halona Bell The Charley Project

Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., lived in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tamara was close to her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and spoke with him almost daily.

According to the Charley Project, Tamara began having issues with a houseguest in February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.

Calvin received a text from Tamara on May 3, 2020, stating she had taken her medication.

On May 13, 2020, Tamara failed to wish her father a happy birthday.

He felt the text messages he previously received from Tamara were not from her. The text messages did not convey the tone Tamara used when they would text.

Calvin knew Tamara would not miss speaking to him on his birthday.

The worried father requested a welfare check and filed a missing person's report on his daughter, reports the Charley Project.

On June 1, 2020, authorities questioned Tamara's husband, Corey, about her whereabouts. Corey told them he was just returning home to Arkansas from Kentucky and had not seen Tamara since May 5, 2020.

According to the Charley Project, Corey also told the police he was afraid for his life.

On May 29, 2020, authorities located Tamara's 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

On June 5, 2020, Corey was found deceased in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

His vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 100 block of Larch Street in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Initially, investigators ruled his death as a suicide but retracted that ruling and now say his death is still under investigation, reports The Charley Project.

Corey Lamont Walker Sr. The Charley Project

Tamara has never been located.

Tamara Halona Bell was 5'9"-6'0" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4605.