Chicago, IL

Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse. Then She Vanished. What Happened To Yasmin Acree?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRUlR_0dFdv8i800
Yasmin AcreeThe Charley Project

15-year old Yasmin Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago.

Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001.

Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.

Yasmin and her brother were taken from their mother, Joyce Acree, who is now deceased.

The toddlers were severely neglected and removed from her care in Kentucky, due to her drug addiction.

The toddlers were shuffled between foster care, group homes, and their mother for years and subjected to terrible abuse early in their lives.

The siblings ended up in the Kentucky foster care system for years where Yasmin was sexually abused.

She developed severe behavioral and emotional issues due to the abuse.

Unfortunately, this abuse left Yasmin with low self-esteem and boundary issues.

It was reported that she continuously used inappropriate contact with other adults and children. Caseworkers and therapists had advised that Yasmin never be left alone with another child to protect herself and the other children.

When Demarcus turned sixteen in 2007, Rose asked him to leave her house, reports The Charley Project.

On January 15, 2008, Yasmin, a freshman at Austin Polytech Academy, was excited about starting a new job. She went to school, then to the North Lawndale YMCA, came home, did some laundry, and then went to bed, reports America's Most Wanted.

The next morning, Yasmin was gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kukc8_0dFdv8i800
Yasmin AcreeThe Charley Project

Rose left Yasmin home alone with her then live-in boyfriend, Charles Burt, for two days while she visited her daughter and played slots at the Grand Victoria Casino.

58-year- old Charles Burt was the last person to see Yasmin.

He said that he was taking the garbage out on January 16, 2008, and saw that the basement door had been forced open. The padlock was cut and the door jam was busted. He said Yasmin was nowhere to be found and assumed she went to school early, reports The Chicago Tribune.

Charles said he then called Rose and left her a message. Rose said her cellphones were not working correctly and that she never received the call or a message.

Rose won more than $6,000 at the casino and stopped to buy a cell phone on the way home.

When she arrived home, her niece told her the house had been broken into.

She then had Charles fix the door, ruining any potential evidence.

Around 5:00 pm, when Yasmin failed to return home from school, Rose realized Yasmin only had half a day at school and called the police.

There was no sign of Yasmin, and she has never been seen or heard from again.

According to AMW, the police found a lock on a gate that had been cut behind their home.

Rose also owned the building they lived in. One of her tenants, Jimmie Terrell Smith, had just been released from prison after serving more than 10 years for attempted murder.

According to The Chicago Tribune, a diary of Yasmin’s was located with excerpts referring to “Tyrell”. Authorities think the predator, Jimmie Terrell Smith is “Tyrrell”.

The Department of Children’s Services never knew this predator lived in the building and it took investigators a year and a half after Yasmin’s disappearance to figure it out.

In 2009, Jimmie Terrell Smith was arrested for raping five females, including two 14-year-old girls he kidnapped, reports The Charley Project.

Rose saw the news broadcasts about his arrest and contacted the authorities.

According to WGN, the police later admitted officers initially mishandled the investigation.

Authorities reportedly failed to secure a door handle that may have held the fingerprints of a suspect.

Jimmy Terrell Smith claims he has killed three other women since he was paroled in 2005. He has stated that taking a person’s life is “the easiest thing in the world.”

Rose led multiple prayer vigils and marches when Yasmin vanished. After her disappearance, Rose sank into a deep depression which caused her health to decline, reports The Chicago Tribune.

In 2011, CBS Chicago reported Rose said, “It’s been four years. It’s been hard. It’s been rough. Yasmin, if you can hear us, we love you and we do miss you and we’re doing our best to get you back.”

Rose was found in her Oak Park home.

Rose Mae Starnes died February 24, 2014 at the age of 57 of natural causes related to health issues.

"We've never stopped looking. We've always had hopes they would find answers," said Damarcus Acree, Yasmin's brother, reports ABC 7.

Yasmin was 5'1" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished.

Yasmin Acree’s family is offering a $10,000 reward in exchange for new information.

Please contact the Chicago PD with any information at 312-746-8365.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrvZt_0dFdv8i800
Yasmin AcreeThe Charley Project

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
6498 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Brooksville, FL

Her Boyfriend Beat Her Unborn Child To Death - Then She Vanished. Where is Keyonna Cole?

The case of this missing Brooksville, Florida mother has received very little news coverage. The family of Keyonna Cole is desperate for answers. ”To know her you would love her, you know? She was just a loving person,” her aunt Latosha Cole told Bay News 9.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Family Desperately Searching For Mother Of Four Missing In Florida

54-year old Stephanie Ray Clemons is considered the backbone of her family, reports NBC Miami. Her family describes her as a caring, reliable provider, according to the news outlet.

Read full story
11 comments
Rock Hill, SC

Missing 18-Year Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim

18-year old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
53 comments
Baltimore, MD

A Baltimore Mother Lost All Three Of Her Sons To City Violence

19-year old Travis Burley, nicknamed Phat Harold, was one of three brothers residing in Baltimore, Maryland. Their mother, then 53-year old Elenora McCutcheon, worked as a janitor.

Read full story
30 comments
Pensacola, FL

Sherriff Says Girl Reported Missing Month's After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is Lying. Where Is Jadekiss McNeal?

13-year old Jadekiss McNeal is missing from Pensacola, Florida. There are discrepancies in the date she disappeared. According to the Pensacola News Journal, 13-year-old Jadekiss McNeal's family says she was reported missing on December 21, 2015.

Read full story
12 comments
Hayward, CA

A Beautiful Mother Disappeared Days Before Her 25th Birthday. Where Is Latoya Thomas?

Latoya Thomas, affectionately called “Toya” by family and friends, was excited about her 25th birthday. On September 30, 2000, she celebrated at her job, Bosley Medical Center, with her co-workers after their shifts ended, reports the East Bay Times.

Read full story
6 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas Woman Disappeared One Month Before Husband Found Dead. Where Is Tamara Bell?

Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara was close to her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and spoke with him almost daily.

Read full story
6 comments
Washington State

The Washington, DC Police Lost Her Case File And All Evidence: What Happened To Barbara Dreher?

Barbara Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C., reports The Washington Post. Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.

Read full story
1 comments
Wilmington, NC

North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Police Station For Help. What Happened To Ebonee Spears?

30-year-old Ebonee Spears was a single mother who lived in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina with her daughter, reports the Charley Project. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid.

Read full story
115 comments
Richmond, VA

A Mother's Desperate Search: Where Is Keeshae Jacobs?

On September 26, 2016, 21-year old Keeshae Jacobs texted her mother, Toni Jacobs, to tell her she would be staying the night at a friend’s house. Keeshae texted her mom that she would be home the next day, reports the Charley Project.

Read full story
6 comments
Oakland, CA

The Little Boy With Cerebral Palsy: The Story of Hassani Campbell

Hassani Campbell was born September 24, 2003, with cerebral palsy. Hassani's mother suffered from health issues and substance abuse, according to the Charley Project. When he was five years old, the little boy was sent to live with his aunt and her fiance, Jennnifer Campbell and Louis Ross, in December 2008.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

Non-Profit Leader and Cleveland, Ohio Native Michael Darnell Bell Jr. Has Vanished

25-year old Michael Darnell Bell Jr. played football for Michigan University. The Cleveland, Ohio native moved to Los Angeles, California, and got involved with the Church of Scientology, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
5 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

She Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project.

Read full story
25 comments
Miami, FL

The Babysitter Said He Was Abducted In A Home Invasion. Where Is 1-Year Old Jarkeius Adside?

In October 2001, both of 1-year old Jarkeius Adside's parents were in jail, reports The Charley Project. Gwendolyn Brown, his babysitter, was supposed to take care of Jarkeius until his parents were released.

Read full story

Her Mother Hung Missing Posters. The US Attorney Asked Her To Stop. What Happened To 18-Year-Old Kelsey Collins?

According to The Seattle Times, when Kelsey Emily Collins was just three years old, her parents divorced. Her mother, Sarah Collins, remarried a violent man. The man was abusive to Sarah and her children reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
5 comments
Montgomery, AL

The Missing Women of Montgomery. Where Are They?

Kimberly Arrington was a well-behaved, friendly teenager, reports The Charley Project. The tenth grader attended Jefferson Davis High School in 1998 and enjoyed dancing, computers, and children.

Read full story
9 comments
Newport News, VA

Four Children From Same Family Abducted Years Apart. One Is Still Missing.

Vanessa Blockett was in her Newport News, Virginia home on 13th Street with her two young sons, 2-week old David and 2-year old Frederick, when a woman showed up at her front door.

Read full story
9 comments
Halifax County, VA

US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.

48-year old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991. She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian.

Read full story
22 comments
Fairmont, WV

The Search For West Virginia's Bertha Lee Sistrunk

On September 28, 2020, 78-year old Bertha Lee Sistrunk was discharged from West Virginia University Hospital, reports the Times West Virginian. She was dropped off at her home in the 300 block of Bridge Street in Fairmont, West Virginia, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy