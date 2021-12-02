US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE0HA_0dCedLSc00
Hattie Gertrude BrownThe Charley Project

48-year old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991.

She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian.

In 1998, she retired, with the rank of sergeant, to help her siblings take care of their elderly mother.

The Virginia resident was one of 11 siblings.

On May 16, 2009, Hattie's nephew, Derek Edward Brown, got a ride from his aunt, reports The Charley Project.

Hattie picked Derek up at the Sheetz gas station at Route 501 and Route 58 in Halifax, Virginia.

Hattie dropped Derek off at a party.

No one has seen or heard from Hattie again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjlZS_0dCedLSc00
Hattie Gertrude BrownThe Charley Project

According to The Charley Project, she was last seen sitting in her running vehicle outside the party.

In July 2009, two months after she vanished, her brown 2003 Volkswagon Jetta was found.

The car was abandoned and burned on a farm located in the southeastern portion of Halifax county.

Authorities suspected only a local resident would use that location, reports The Charley Project.

Video surveillance showed Hattie, and her nephew, Derek, in her car at the Sheetz gas station at 2:33 am on the day she vanished, reports The Gazette Virginian.

Once authorities located her vehicle, investigators announced Derek Edward Brown as a suspect in the disappearance of his aunt.

"I think she did what anyone in my family would do. Go and help each other," her sister Preteasta Barksdale told WTVR. "I think when she got there, it turned out not to be what she thought it would be, but she went ahead and helped him with a ride."

Derek has a prior criminal record for destroying property, breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools.

He has never been charged in connection with the disappearance of his aunt, Hattie Brown.

Then, in 2013, Hattie's brother, 61-year old James Brown, Jr., vanished from Clover, Virginia.

James was last seen on November 28, 2013.

He was seen walking near Neal's Corner Road in Cover, Virginia, reports The Charley Project.

Authorities do not believe their cases are connected.

According to The Gazette Virginian, three of Hattie's siblings have died since she disappeared.

"I believe they all died of a broken heart,” her sister Diane Brown told The Gazette Virginian. “It’s like we’ve all been asleep and then woke up, and it’s a terrible nightmare that won’t end…the not knowing.”

“Yes, it’s very painful, but we will forever hang on to love, faith, and hope. It’s by God’s grace and lots of prayers that we have the strength to face each day,” she said, reports The Gazette Virginian. “Please continue to keep us in your prayers,” Brown said. “They are appreciated.”

Hattie Brown was 5'4" and weighed 155 pounds when she vanished.

James Brown, Jr. was 6"0" and weighed 160 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Hattie Brown or James Brown Jr. Please contact the Halifax County Sheriff's Office at 434-476-3339 or Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOuFe_0dCedLSc00
James Brown, Jr.The Charley Project

.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
5376 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Newport News, VA

Four Children From Same Family Abducted Years Apart. One Is Still Missing.

Vanessa Blockett was in her Newport News, Virginia home on 13th Street with her two young sons, 2-week old David and 2-year old Frederick, when a woman showed up at her front door.

Read full story
2 comments
Fairmont, WV

The Search For West Virginia's Bertha Lee Sistrunk

On September 28, 2020, 78-year old Bertha Lee Sistrunk was discharged from West Virginia University Hospital, reports the Times West Virginian. She was dropped off at her home in the 300 block of Bridge Street in Fairmont, West Virginia, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
5 comments
Birmingham, AL

His Mother Shot His Father. Then He Vanished. Where Is Matthew Carrington?

Andre Richards and April Carrington were having issues in their relationship. In 2013, following a domestic dispute, Andre filed for custody of their 3-year old son, Matthew Carrington.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

The Young Boy Who Came Out As Gay And Disappeared. Where Is Eddie Tillman?

Our youth today are facing many challenges in our ever-changing world. One of the challenges many teens are battling is the perception of them when exposing their sexuality. 14-year old New Yorker Edmond Tillman, who has three sisters, was one of those teens.

Read full story
19 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year old Tameka Anderson was a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard.

Read full story
57 comments
Chicago, IL

The Man Who Doesn't Know His Name

Unidentified Male - "Shannon Night" - Chicago IllinoisThe Doe Network. On February 26, 2007, the Chicago Police Department discovered a man suffering from a stroke. The officers took the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Read full story
9 comments
Boston, MA

A Mother's Plea: Where is Kristopher Bryan Lewis?

On February 4, 2014, Kristopher Bryan Lewis attended his classes at Lee School in Boston, Massachusetts. The 13-year old rode the school bus home, and the bus dropped him off at the corner of West Selden and Morton, reports The Charley Project.

Read full story
2 comments
Utica, NY

She Never Made It Back Home: What Happened To Ivory Green?

17-year old Ivory Green was a teen living in Utica, New York in 2004. Ivory was going through a rebellious period and, according to The Charley Project, she associated with several drug dealers in the area.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbus, OH

Mother Vanished in 1974. The Police Refused Her Missing Person's Report Until 2013.

20-year old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year old Paula and 5-year old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a US Army soldier, and the two got married.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery, AL

The Missing Women of Montgomery. Where Are They?

Kimberly Arrington was a well-behaved, friendly teenager, reports The Charley Project. The tenth grader attended Jefferson Davis High School in 1998 and enjoyed dancing, computers, and children.

Read full story
7 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

She Wanted to Marry Him. He Was Already Married. The Sapphire Wiggins Case

Sapphire Wiggins dreamed of becoming a police officer and later wanted a career in acting, reports The Charley Project. The New Jersey resident was the mother of a six-year-old son and was described as outgoing and personable by her family.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

10-Year Old Philadelphia Girl Vanished On Her Way To School

Qadr Williamson is a 10-year old fifth grader at Henry Houston Elementary School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Qadr was living with a foster family in the 300 block of Glen Echo Road.

Read full story
63 comments
Mobile, AL

She Went To Visit Her Father For The Weekend. She Never Returned.

Brittany RobinsonBring Brittany Shante Robinson Home. 14-year old Brittany Shante Robinson was a typical teen living in Mobile, Alabama. Her parents, Tina Houge and Demetric L. Hooper were no longer together.

Read full story
54 comments
Georgia State

8-Year Old Autistic Girl Disappeared In The Middle Of The Night From Georgia

Georgia authorities are asking for public help to locate a missing autistic 8-year old girl who disappeared over the weekend. Nicole Amari Hall was last seen by her mother, Brittany Hall, on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Ambitious Ohio Mother Brutally Murdered In Front of Her 2-Year Old Son: The Unsolved Murder of Alicia Jackson

When Alicia Jackson started high school, she and her family moved from Kentucky to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Even though Alicia didn't know anyone, she had no trouble making friends, her father, Kevin Jackson, told Dateline NBC.

Read full story
25 comments
Columbus, OH

Mother of Four Abducted Outside Her Home. Where Is Shaniece Briggs?

26-year old Shaniece Briggs was a mother of four children living in Columbus, Ohio. According to a 2014 report by WBNS, on June 19, 2013, her stepfather stopped at Shaniece's East Long Street apartment to pick his daughter up around 1:00 am.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's Missing: Where is Dymashal Cullins and Marcie Peterson?

Dymashal Cullins and Marcie Peterson are two missing women from Georgia with many similarities. Both women were in the real estate industry, both had five children, both vanished two months apart, and both were married but dating another man.

Read full story
7 comments
Boston, MA

Clayton & Hooker: Two Unidentified Boys Found Murdered Together in 1988

This information is from Namus and the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children. On October 6, 1988, someone discovered the bodies of two young black men in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Abducted in Broad Day Light. It Took Five Days to Report Her Missing

This is the story of Latisha Hayes McCarter, as reported by The Charley Project and the Doe Network. Latisha was a typical 15-year old living in Oakland, California with her family.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy