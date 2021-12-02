The Search For West Virginia's Bertha Lee Sistrunk

Bertha Lee Sistrunk The Charley Project

On September 28, 2020, 78-year old Bertha Lee Sistrunk was discharged from West Virginia University Hospital, reports the Times West Virginian.

She was dropped off at her home in the 300 block of Bridge Street in Fairmont, West Virginia, reports The Charley Project.

Someone sighted Bertha between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

She was walking in downtown Fairmont on Ogden Street.

A passerby called the police and said there was an elderly woman who may need some assistance in the area.

An officer was dispatched and met Bertha on Ogden Avenue near Windmill Park.

The officer reported that Bertha seemed fine, said she was walking back home, and Bertha said she did not need help, reports The Charley Project.

Bertha never arrived home

She has never been seen or heard from again.

“She was discharged from WVU hospital and dropped off at home at approximately 6 p.m.,” her nephew Bill Campbell told the Times West Virginian. “From there, the police pieced together that sometime around 8, she was seen downtown. A little bit before 9 p.m., they had got a 911 call that someone had saw an older woman walking on Ogden Avenue and thought she might need assistance.”

According to the Fairmont Police Department, they conducted an extensive search for Bertha.

Investigators brought out dive teams and search crews.

Bertha has never been found.

“She was the chef of our family,” Bill Campbell told the Times West Virginian. “She could cook a lot of good Southern cuisine, and I think she has been to my house probably five or six times for Thanksgiving dinner cooking for us, so it’s tough around this time.”

“We are still hopeful for closure now,” Bill Campbell said, reports the West Virginian Times. “The thinking is whatever news now is probably not going to be good news, but news about something is good from a standpoint of closure.”

Bertha Lee Sistrunk was 5'5" and weighed 170 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.