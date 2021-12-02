Boston, MA

A Mother's Plea: Where is Kristopher Bryan Lewis?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

On February 4, 2014, Kristopher Bryan Lewis attended his classes at Lee School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 13-year old rode the school bus home, and the bus dropped him off at the corner of West Selden and Morton, reports The Charley Project.

A friend walked with Kristopher until they were about one block from Kristopher's home.

He would usually arrive at his house around 5:30 pm each day.

On this particular day, Kristopher did not come home.

According to Boston 25 News, by 6:00 pm, his mother, Nina Cancel, was worried.

A bus driver confirmed Kristopher was on the school bus, reports Boston 25 News.

His mother reported Kristopher missing.

She posted flyers and on social media.

The Boston Police Department reported that Kristopher previously has gone missing and was found on Dorchester Avenue in the Fields Corner area.

His mother, Nina, told Boston 25 News this is not the truth. According to Nina, Kristopher has never run away and was always at home or in school.

"Kris always came home. Kris always called me. No matter what," she told the news outlet. "I love him, and I miss him a lot."

"It's been hard. I've been forcing myself to get up every day and go to work," she told Boston 25 News.

Kristopher Lewis was 5'1" and weighed 87 pounds when he vanished.

He was wearing a navy blue shirt with brown pants, red and white sneakers, a black sweater with red writing, and a black pea coat at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Kristopher Bryan Lewis, please contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4687.

