She Never Made It Back Home: What Happened To Ivory Green?

Ivory Francis Green The Charley Project

17-year old Ivory Green was a teen living in Utica, New York in 2004.

Ivory was going through a rebellious period and, according to The Charley Project, she associated with several drug dealers in the area.

Ivory, however, was not known to be involved with narcotics.

On March 6, 2004, Ivory left her apartment in Washington Courts around 4:00 pm.

Later that evening, she called her mother and told her she was on her way home for dinner, reports The Charley Project.

Ivory never returned.

Her mother reported her missing.

Her mother said it was uncharacteristic of Ivory to lose touch with her family and loved ones, reports The Charley Project.

Two months after her disappearance, her mother received a call from a relative, Plummer Reed, Jr.

According to The Charley Project, he called her mother and said he would tell her what happened to Ivory.

While on the phone, before he could say anything else, Plummer Reed was shot three times in the head.

The line suddenly went dead.

Plummer Reed survived.

His cousin, Benji D. Reed, was charged with his attempted murder.

After he was shot, Plummer denied knowing any information about Ivory's disappearance, reports The Charley Project.

The Utica Police Department continued to classify her case as a runaway for several years.

In 2007, authorities announced they suspected foul play.

The disappearance of Ivory Green remains unsolved.

Ivory was 4'11" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

if you have any information on the disappearance of Ivory Green, please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-735-3301.