Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

Tameka Anderson The Charley Project

25-year old Tameka Anderson was a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident.

Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons.

On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard.

Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana.

She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle.

According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez.

Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.

"She would not leave her children," said Frankie Smith, the victim's aunt to WAFB 9. "I'm going to tell you that now. She loved her kids."

"She came to this credit union here to withdraw money," Det. Lindsey Keller with the Baton Rouge Police Department told WAFB 9. "She told family and friends she was en route to Galvez with an acquaintance to purchase a vehicle."

According to WAFB 9, Tameka's family believes she was set up by someone she trusted.

"I believe it was a setup. They knew she got her income tax. She told them how much money she had. Someone saw something that morning. Someone saw Tameka get into a car as she left her house that morning. But nobody is talking," her Aunt Frankie told WAFB 9.

The family of Tameka Anderson feels someone knows something, but the community may be sticking to a "street code" of silence.

"We all see things going on and feel like we have to stick to some street code," Quinton Anderson, the victim's brother, told WAFB 9. "But for me, that's out the window."

"With the silence in the communities, the abductions, shootings and robberies, we'll never have a better community if we don't communicate with each other," Tameka's uncle, David Smith, told WAFB 9.

"We put out flyers. We went to different areas of the city, on the outskirts of different parishes. No one was talking," David Smith told WAFB 9.

Tameka Anderson was 5'1" and weighed 150-165 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 914-737-7171.