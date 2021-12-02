Mother Vanished in 1974. The Police Refused Her Missing Person's Report Until 2013.

Alice Fay Jefferson The Charley Project

20-year old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year old Paula and 5-year old Johnny, reports ABC 7.

She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a US Army soldier, and the two got married.

Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project.

Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.

Her children remember their mother.

Paula and Johnny, now adults, remember a particular day.

One day, no one picked them up from school, and they walked home alone.

When they reached their house, the children knocked on the door for a very long time.

Lee eventually answered the door.

The children noticed he was sweating and agitated.

"Looked like somebody had doused him with a bucket of water he was sweating so hard. He says to me, 'I'm sorry I overslept. I was asleep.' I didn't buy it," her daughter, Paula, told ABC 7.

He told them he was in the house asleep, and their mother was gone.

The next few days Lee refused to allow the kids into their bedroom. Instead, he made them sleep in the bed he shared with Alice with him.

After a few days of this, Lee drove Paula and Johnny to the home of Alice's parents in Arkansas, reports ABC 7.

He never returned for the kids.

Alice has never been seen again.

Alice Fay Jefferson The Charley Project

Lee never contacted the authorities about the disappearance of Alice.

Her parents, Paula and Johnny's grandparents, attempted to report Alice missing.

Paula hired a private investigator and even contacted the US Army.

It was 2013 before Paula was able to convince authorities to open an investigation into her mother's disappearance.

Almost 40 years later.

"My grandparents called the police. Ain't nothing we can do, that happened in another state. They tried the Red Cross with no help, to avail. I assisted them in calling the Kentucky police. Told them what happened. That's not in our jurisdiction. Ok. I tried the Tennessee police. Not in our jurisdiction," Paula told ABC 7.

"I believe Lee Andrew Jefferson killed my mother in the bedroom and dumped her body, and he has gotten away with it," Paula told ABC 7.

According to ABC 7, Lee Jefferson lived in Lebanon, Pennsylvania during 2015.

They report that private investigator Monty Vickers conducted a phone interview with Lee in 2013.

ABC 7 reports Lee said he contacted authorities when Alice disappeared.

"I called when it first happened, then one of the neighbors had said that she was talking to somebody in Nashville and well, okay, she just up and left and left the kids, and this is several years, my recollection might not be a hundred percent, but, I figured that she went back up to Nashville, and she'd show up because she'd done something like that before well before I met her from what her father had said to me," he said, reports ABC 7.

"That 7-year old is still screaming. 40 years, no momma. I got to borrow everybody else's momma to help me. To guide me. It hurts. I'm angry. I'm hurt. I can't count how many times I just scream in my car with the music up loud so the kids don't hear," Paula told ABC 7.

Alice Fay Jefferson was 5'0" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information please contact the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at 270-798-7113.